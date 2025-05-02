Former Gov. George Ryan dies at 91

Former Illinois Gov. George Ryan, left, leaves Chicago's federal courthouse with his son George H. Ryan Jr. following his conviction on all 22-counts of racketeering and fraud charges in Chicago, April 17, 2006. Ryan, 91, died Friday at his home in Kankakee.

Former Gov. George Ryan, a longtime Kankakee resident and politician, died Friday.

Ryan, 91, died at his home surrounded by his family, said his son George “Homer” Ryan.

Ryan served as the 39th governor of Illinois from 1999 to 2003. He was born in Iowa but grew up in Kankakee.

Ryan began his political career by serving on the Kankakee County Board from 1968 to 1973. He was then elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in 1972, where he served five terms.

He served as lieutenant governor to Gov. James Thompson from 1982 to 90. In 1990, Ryan was elected secretary of state, serving two terms.

Ryan served five years in prison in a corruption case spurred by the 1994 highway crash that killed six children. The truck driver who caused the accident received a license through a bribe from a staffer in Ryan’s office. That occurred when Ryan was Secretary of State.

This story will be updated.