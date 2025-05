Local Shriners, from left, are L to R: Director Leo Lewis, of Watseka, Vice President Roland Bogie Boguszewski, of Bradley, and Director Alan Nottke, of Bourbonnais. (sub)

The Kankakee County Shrine club will be selling onions from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Saturday at 17 Meadowview Center in Kankakee, and at Circle K, 29 S. Locust St. (Illinois Route 50) in Manteno.