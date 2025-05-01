Fashion show luncheon to be held at Kankakee Country Club

Russella Lazarich is modeling fashions provided by Emma's Elegance in Bourbonnais. Lazarich is owner of A Touch of Glass Cleaning Services and Hansen's Window Covering and Reupholstery. (sub)

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild is presenting Let’s Celebrate Ageless Style fashion show luncheon at 11 a.m. May 15 at the Kankakee Country Club.

Fashions will be provided by local businesses, including Emily Sifrit Designs, Emma’s Elegance and Dress Well Boutique. In addition to the fashion show, several vendors will be displaying their unique items.

Make your reservation by May 7 by contacting Dee at 312-310-8005. Cost is $50 per guest.

The Kankakee Country Club is at 2011 Cobb Blvd. in Kankakee. For more information, call or text Sharon Ouwenga at 815-592-7697.