Ella Langellier’s early goal gives McNamara 1-0 win on senior day

KANKAKEE − Monday was senior day for the Bishop McNamara girls soccer team, and all nine of the team’s seniors took the field to start the home matchup with Manteno. A few short minutes into the game, one of those seniors, Ella Langellier, scored what would end up being the game’s lone goal.

The Irish held Manteno off the scoreboard to make that early goal hold up in a 1-0 win, thanks in large part to goalkeeper Kaneyce Davis’ five saves. Ava Brockell had an assist as the Irish improved to 5-6 overall on the season.

The regular season is coming to a close shortly with just four games remaining on the schedule for Bishop McNamara. Langellier said she is hoping to enjoy playing with her fellow seniors for the rest of their final season, especially considering she missed her junior year with a knee injury, as well as building toward her future at the college level.

“It’s been really great,” she said. “Almost all of us have played all four years. It’s been really good, especially coming back from an injury last year. Having a good start to my season has been really instrumental in having me grow as a player, and hopefully this will carry on to playing Olivet soccer next year.”

Langellier and fellow seniors Erika Flores, Mayis Medina, Lydia Nugent, Cynthia Canchola, Meredith Cortes, Emily Storer, Sherlyn Perez and Ericka Duarte were all recognized before the game, and head coach Jason Dionne said that group has made a big impact over their time with the team.

“That class has been a major catalyst for this program as a whole,” he said. “They obviously mean a lot to what we do on the field. But off the field they’re a great group of leaders. They are excellent at helping out a big freshmen class that we had come in and helping guide the way for next year.

“They’re all heavily involved outside of the program as well. There’s a couple of valedictorians on the team in Emily Storer and Lydia Nugent. They’re a great class, I wish them the best, and I’m so glad they were able to get a win today.”

Manteno does not boast quite as much experience as Bishop McNamara this season. There are five seniors on the roster in Nyriah Smith-McCurry, Kaylee Boudreau, Jacquelyn Villanueva, Raquel Quiroz and goalkeeper Ava Derrico, who made eight saves in Monday’s game. But a large number of new players have also been added to the mix.

Head coach Erik Greenquist said that early progress stalled a bit in the middle of the season due to some injuries, but now the team is starting to get a bit healthier again and he thinks they took a big step Monday.

“Hopefully this is a sign we’re turning things around,” he said. “I’m still missing a couple, but these girls that played really stepped up... This is probably one of the better games I’ve seen them play all year.”

Greenquist said he wants to see the team manage to finish the regular season strong, head into the postseason with some forward momentum and hopefully “shake some things up in the regional.”

Just three games remained on the Panthers’ schedule following Monday’s game, including a pair of challenging Illinois Central Eight Conference matchups with Herscher and Coal City.

“I want good showing from these girls, and they know it,” he said. “We’re young for the most part. I do graduate five, but these girls are developing every day. A lot of [Monday’s] opportunities were done by first-year players, and that’s what I’m happy about.”

As for the Irish, Langellier said she hopes she and her fellow seniors can help the team break through in regionals after coming up short in the previous three seasons, in each of which they won their first postseason game before dropping their second.

“The goal is to win regionals,” she said. “We’ve been really close all four years that I’ve played. Just off every year. This is supposed to be the year that we win.”