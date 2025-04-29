Bradley-Bourbonnais runs away with boys All-City track and field title

Bradley-Bourbonnais' LyZale Edmon secures first place for the Kays in the boys 4x100 relay during the All-City meet at Kankakee High School on Monday, April, 28, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE ‐ Aside from the trip to Eastern Illinois University for the IHSA State Finals, there’s not a meet that means more or is as competitive as the All-City track and field meet that Bradley-Bourbonnais and Bishop McNamara visited Kankakee for Monday.

And Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Malachi Lee wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s really competitive, but that’s how I like it,” Lee said. “When it’s competitive, it gives me that motivation and drive to push even harder.”

That push and drive was evident Monday, not just in Lee, the top-ranked long jumper in Class 3A who was victorious at All-City (6.99 m), but in all of his teammates as well. The Boilermakers won four of the five field events and got the best out of one of the most competitive boys track fields in quite some time. That allowed them to run away with the All-City crown Monday with 102 points, topping the host Kays (44) and Bishop McNamara (30).

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Bradley-Bourbonnais' Kyler Savini leads the pack in the boys 3200 meters during the All-City meet at Kankakee High School on Monday, April, 28, 2025. Savini placed first with a time of 10:46 as the Boilermakers claimed the top five spots in the event. (Tiffany Blanchette)

With Monday serving as the final meet of April, the track and field season is quickly reaching the postseason in coming weeks, culminating with state the last weekend in May. After coming back from last year’s IHSA Class 3A State Finals empty-handed, Monday’s display was the Boilers’ mark of hungry progress this spring.

“We’ve talked a lot about it this year, how last year we had a lot of guys get down and didn’t go on the podium at all,” Boilers coach Matt McLain said. “Our guys’ goal is to get on the podium. The sectional and state meet are the two meets where we want to compete the best, so if we didn’t have our best night tonight and didn’t get the bragging rights, that sucks, but what we really want is to be able to compete at the sectional and state meets. We want to let the state come notice that Bradley-Bourbonnais is a track power just waiting to appear.”

Fortunately for McLain and the Boilers, they were able to post bragging rights on the team level. In addition to Lee’s long jump gold, they got throwing wins from Joel Morrical in the shot put (14.93 m) and Tyrell Berry in the discus (44.57) and a win from Brayden Douglas in the triple jump (11.14).

Lee said that his development into one of the top contenders for long jump gold this season has stemmed from hard work, especially on his technique in the air, and trust in God.

“You’ve gotta keep God by your side, keep praying. Before every jump, I ask God to provide me with motivation, protect me from injuries and give me confidence in my jump,” Lee said. “And I work hard too.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Malachi Lee leaps during the long jump at the All-City track and field meet at Kankakee Monday, April 28, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

On the track, blossoming college football recruit Lyzale Edmon swept the 100 meters (11.47 s) and 200 (22.60). Sully Westover won the 800 (2:01.40) and freshman Kyler Savini was victorious in his first All-City in the 3,200 (10:46.43). Jamir Burt won the 110 hurdles (17.16) while the 4x100 of Seth Teague, Isaac Allison, Jordan Fitch and Edmon also won with the unit’s fastest time of the year (42.56).

Kankakee scored wins from Philip Turner in the 400 (52.37), Clifton Martin in the 300 hurdles (41.27), Dominic White in the high jump (1.85 m) and from their 4x200 (Zyair Turner, Cedric Terrell III, Martin, Zyon Turner; 1:29.94) and 4x400 (Martin, Zyair Turner, Philip Turner, Zyon Turner; 3:24.94).

Martin and Zyon Turner were two of the seniors the Kays honored after the meet, the last two members of the team’s 2022 Class 2A State championship team and two of the 12 Kays on the boys and girls teams that were recognized, the largest of coach Marques Lowe’s seven senior classes at Kankakee.

Kankakee's Zyon Turner nears the finish line as the anchor on the first-place winning 4x200 meter relay at the All-City track and field meet at Kankakee Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

“I’m super excited for them,” Lowe said. “A lot of them are going to schools they didn’t know they could go to, and their dreams are big.”

McNamara’s Justice Provost won the 1,600 (4:51.29) and was joined by Sebastian Cortes, Jack Purcell and David Quigley on the first-place 4x800 team (8:51.25).

Even though they were shorthanded, down a few girls and sprinter Willie Felton on the boys side, distance coach Jose Martinez was thrilled with how the Irish looked in a crowded field.

“I’m pleased with how the guys did and the girls as well,” Martinez said. “To come out here and compete while missing some pieces, I can’t complain about anything. We had a good effort out there today.”