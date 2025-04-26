Birth announcements

Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee

Jakob Laminack and Alexys Beseke, Chebanse, boy, Bode Cain, April 15, fourth child.

James Parsons and Rhiannon Johnson, Essex, girl, Layla Roxanne, April 15, second child.

Carlo Dralle and Zoey Harer, Bourbonnais, girl, Sophia Harper, April 15, second child.

Anthony and Sierra Samuel, Manteno, boy, Leo Rome, April 16, first child. The mother is the former Sierra Cureton.

Trevor Hess and Callie Vickery, Momence, boy, Weston James, April 16, second child.

Lanika Boyd, Kankakee, boy, Nisaiah Cameron Lee, April 16, third child.

Jeremy Cardenas and Auriel Lopez, Bradley, girl, Madilyn Belle, April 16, fourth child.

Joseph and Abigail Sikma, Kankakee, boy, Walker Allen, April 16, second child.

My Hau, Bourbonnais, boy, Oscar, April 19, first child.

Alejandro and Erynn Riggio, Bourbonnais, boy, Miles Anuel, April 20, second child.

Jessie Selby and Sydney Reiniche, Kankakee, boy, Huxley James, April 20, first child.