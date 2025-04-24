Manteno police arrest man on child pornography, grooming charges

MANTENO — A Manteno man has been arrested following a week-long investigation into alleged possession of child pornography.

Troy A. Sample, of Manteno, was arrested Wednesday by Manteno police following a week-long investigation into allegations involving the unlawful recording of a minor.

In a press release, Manteno police said the 51-year-old Sample has been charged with possession of child pornography, production of child pornography, grooming and criminal sexual abuse.

The female victim is a family member, Manteno police said.

Sample was taken into custody without incident and has been booked into the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee, the release said.

This investigation is ongoing.

No further details are being released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of the victim, the release said.