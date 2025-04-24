Bishop McNamara stays unbeaten in conference with 16-8 win: Wednesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Softball

Bishop McNamara 16, Wheaton Academy 8: Although not quite as dominant as their 22-0 win on Monday, the Fightin’ Irish (9-4, 7-0 CCC) nevertheless continued their success in the Chicagoland Christian Conference as they completed the sweep over Wheaton Academy on Wednesday. Teagan McCue went 3 for 5 out of the leadoff spot with a double, five RBIs and three runs while Camille Czako was 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run. Gabby Burnett was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and two runs and Rhaya DePaolo was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Bridget Bertrand was 2 for 4 with a double, a walk and a run.

Manteno 10, Central 0: A first-inning single was the only hit surrendered by Manteno’s Ava Peterson on Wednesday as the Panthers (12-3) picked up a nonconference win at home over Central (12-7). Peterson had five strikeouts in the game and walked two batters. She also went 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs. Jazmine Manau was 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs. Aubrie Goudreau was 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run while Alyssa Singleton was 2 for 3 with two RBis and two runs.

For Central, Emily Ponton was 1 for 2 with a single. Mia Kock-Perzee and Keira Donnelly both had a walk.

Beecher 6, Illiana Christian 1: Ava Lorenzatti allowed just two hits and an unearned run at home on Wednesday as the Bobcats extended their win streak to start the season to 18 games. She had nine strikeouts and one walk in her seven innings. Taylor Norkus got Beecher on the board with a two-run home run in the second inning. She added an RBI double in the fourth to finish 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run. Elena Kvasnicka 1 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and a run while Ava Olson was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Grant Park 14, Watseka 4: With 15 strikeouts from the circle and five hits, including a home run, at the plate, Cheyenne Hayes led the Dragons (8-5) to a nonconference win on the road over Watseka (2-11) Wednesday. She pitched all seven innings, allowing just five hits and four runs, three earned, and went 5 for 5 with a solo home-run and four singles and four RBIs. Lola Malkowski was 2 for 3 with a double, two walks and a run while Claire Cluis was 1 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs.

For Watseka, Abigail Neukomm was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run while Emma Klopp was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Rennah Barrett was 1 for 3 with an RBI double.

Milford-Cissna Park 3, Momence 2: Lily Harris went 3 for 3 with two doubles and had a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth inning to drive in what proved to be the game-winning run for the Bearcats (9-6) in their road win over Momence (0-13) Wednesday. Addison Lucht was 1 for 3 with a triple, a walk and two runs, the second of which was on Harris’ sac fly. Molly Coffey picked up the win, allowing six hits and two runs over seven innings. She had seven strikeouts.

Momence’s Emma Varnak nearly led the team to its first win in what was their closest game of the season so far. She allowed just five hits in seven innings, recording four strikeouts, and also went 1 for 4 with an RBI. Sydney Vanswol was 1 for 4 with a run.

Donovan 3, Hoopeston 2: Donovan (5-6) entered the bottom eighth inning of Wednesday’s game with Hoopeston with only one hit, but Lily Anderson singled with one out, advanced to second on an error, third on a fielder’s choice and then scored the game-winning run on a passed ball to give the Wildcats a walkoff win. Madelyn Loy was 1 for 3 with an RBI single in the seventh that drove in Laylah Lou Walters to send the game to extras. Walters pitched all eight innings, allowing just six hits and recording nine strikeouts.

Iroquois West 17, St. Thomas More 5: What was originally slated as a home game for the Raiders was moved to Champaign on Wednesday, but the bats ended up traveling well for Iroquois West (6-9). They had 11 hits and took eight walks in the win. Cameron Bork was 3 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs. Amelia Scharp was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and four runs while Kyla Dewitt was 2 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and a run. Leah Honeycutt was hitless in three at bats but walked twice, stole three bases and scored three runs. Autumn Miller struck out 11 batters and allowed just three hits over seven innings.

Baseball

Kankakee 5, Rich Township 3: A six-game losing streak, all of which came in Southland Athletic Conference play, was snapped by the Kays with their win on the road Wednesday. They improved to 4-11 overall and 4-6 in conference play. Noah Hileman was 3 for 4 out of the leadoff spot with an RBI and a run. Bryce Arceneaux had an RBI on a bases-loaded walk and Kyree Sykes and Eli Stipp each had one on a sac fly. Bryce Deany had an RBI groundout and was 1 for 4 in the game. He also got the win, allowing just four hits while striking out seven batters and crucially walking only two in six innings of work. Aidan Liddell walked one batter in a hitless seventh inning.

Beecher 9, Reed-Custer 2: Behind a three-hit day from Ryan Cruz and a strong outing from Nicholas Fox, the Bobcats (7-8) picked up a nonconference win at home Wednesday over the Comets (6-10). Cruz was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a run while Chasten Clegg was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs. Fox was 1 for 2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run. He also went six innings, allowing just six hits and two runs while recording eight strikeouts.

For Reed-Custer, Thomas Emery was 2 for 4 with a solo home run. Landen Robinson was 1 for 4 with a double and Alejandro Fierro was 1 for 1 with a double and two walks.

Girls soccer

Herscher 8, Reed-Custer 1: Gianni Jaime netted five goals on Wednesday to lead the Tigers (11-2-2, 4-0 ICE) to a dominant road win over the Comets (7-3, 3-1 ICE) in a matchup between the top two teams in the Illinois Central Eight Conference standings entering the game. Gianna High, Leia Haubner and Sophie Venkauskas also scored for Herscher. No individual stats were immediately available for Reed-Custer.

Wilmington 9, DePue 0: Three different players recorded hat tricks for the Wildcats (4-6) in Wednesday’s nonconference home win. Alaina Clark, Addison Van Duyne and Audrey Powlick each had three goals in the game. Van Duyne and Powlick each had three assists, Clark had two and Hannah Basinger had one.

Bloom 7, Momence 0: No individual stats were available for Momence (0-8, 0-5) from their home loss in Southland Athletic Conference play Wednesday.