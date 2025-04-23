Superintendent selected for Central school district

Chris Gibson has been selected to become superintendent of Central CUSD 4 starting July 1, 2025. (Photo Provided by Central School District)

Chris Gibson has been selected to serve as the next superintendent of Central Community Unit School District 4.

He will assume his duties July 1.

Gibson currently serves as associate principal for teaching and learning for LaSalle-Peru Township High School, a large rural high school district located in North Central Illinois.

Gibson will succeed Matt Maxwell, who has been selected as the next superintendent of Lemont High School District 210.

Gibson has signed a 3-year contract with a starting salary of $145,000.

Board President Troy Meier said Gibson’s selection was the result of a comprehensive search process.

“Selecting the next superintendent of Central CUSD 4 is one of the most important decisions the Board of Education will make, and we were fortunate to interview a pool of highly qualified candidates,” Meier said in a news release.

“Dr. Gibson has accumulated a tremendous amount of educational leadership experience in districts that are similar in size to ours, and we are excited to see how that will benefit our district,” Meier said in the release.

Over the course of a 25-plus-year career in education, Gibson has served in various capacities including paraprofessional, business education instructor, basketball coach, athletic director, assistant principal, associate principal and a stint as acting principal.

In his current role he has served as an integral member of the district and building leadership teams, according to the release.

His initiatives have included strategic planning and monitoring, school articulation, and renewing a commitment to the professional learning community framework.

“I could not be more honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as superintendent for Central CUSD 4. It is my sincere desire to be a servant leader and continue to enhance school culture and student achievement while also being a good steward of district resources,” Gibson said in the release.

“I am incredibly grateful for the trust and confidence that the Board of Education has demonstrated in me to provide dedicated, compassionate and knowledgeable educational leadership to the CUSD 4 community. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to ensure that the district remains ‘A great place for a child to grow.’ ”

Gibson holds a doctorate in educational leadership degree (2024) as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership (2017) from the University of St. Francis.

He completed the alternative teacher certification program offered through Eastern Illinois University (2012) and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Olivet Nazarene University (2006).

He is also set to complete his chief school business official (CSBO) endorsement in the summer of 2025 through the Illinois Association of School Business Officials / Northern Illinois University CSBO Program.

Gibson is a native of Coal City and an alumnus of Coal City High School. He and his wife, Stephanie, a special education teacher, reside with their children in Palos Heights.