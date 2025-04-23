Riverside to host Baby & Beyond Fair

Baby & Beyond will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Riverside Pavilion at 375 N. Wall St. in Kankakee (Milan Markovic/Getty Images)

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently announced its Baby & Beyond Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The fair is tailored to expectant parents, those planning future pregnancies and families with young children.

The fair offers a variety of resources, interactive presentations and community engagement opportunities, all aimed at supporting families on their journey from pregnancy through early childhood.

Baby & Beyond will be held at the Riverside Pavilion at 375 N. Wall St. in Kankakee. The range of activities and offerings include the following:

Interactive presentations: Expert-led sessions covering crucial topics such as infant CPR, prioritizing sleep for parents, and a frequently asked questions panel

Tours of the Family Birthing Center: Gain firsthand insight into Riverside Healthcare’s birthing facilities and amenities.

Birth education information: Access resources and information to help navigate the journey of pregnancy and childbirth with confidence.

Meet Riverside Healthcare providers: Engage with health care professionals from Riverside Healthcare, including specialists in women’s health and pediatrics.

Community vendors: Explore offerings from various local vendors, organizations and community partners dedicated to supporting growing families.

Food vendors, prizes and drawings

The Baby & Beyond Fair is a free event and open to all members of the community.

For information including a list of vendors and presentation times and to register for the event, visit riversidehealthcare.org/BabyBeyond