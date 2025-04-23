River Valley Wind Ensemble to host 20th anniversary concert

The River Valley Wind Ensemble will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday, April 25, 2025, in the BBCHS Auditorium, in celebration of the group's 20th anniversary. (George Kwain)

The River Valley Wind Ensemble will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a free public concert Friday.

The program begins at 7 p.m. in the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Auditorium, 700 W North St. in Bradley.

This concert features popular music from Broadway, marches and classic standards.

The program will include:

Anniversary Overture by Malcolm Arnold

by Malcolm Arnold Mannin Veen by Haydn Wood, conducted by Mike Snyder

by Haydn Wood, conducted by Mike Snyder The King of Love My Shepard Is , arranged by Alfred Reed

, arranged by Alfred Reed Weekend in New York by Phillip Sparke

by Phillip Sparke The World Is Waiting for the Sunrise by Ernest Seitz, arranged by Harry Alford

by Ernest Seitz, arranged by Harry Alford Highlights from “The Music Man” by Meredith Willson, arranged by Alfred Reed

by Meredith Willson, arranged by Alfred Reed Armenian Dances (Part I) by Alfred Reed

by Alfred Reed Whip and Spur by Thomas Allen, edited by Ray Cramer

This concert marks the 20th anniversary of the River Valley Wind Ensemble and its legacy of community music performances.

Founded locally in 2004, musicians include music teachers, college students and other highly skilled musicians.

The conductor of the River Valley Wind Ensemble is David Conrad, joined on the podium for this concert by guest conductor Mike Snyder.

The River Valley Wind Ensemble is a project of the River Valley Music Corporation, an Illinois not-for-profit corporation.

Donations are tax-deductible under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3).

For information about the concert, call 815-214-9855 or visit windensemble.org.