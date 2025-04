Kankakee County Community Services Inc. will be holding its Family of Distinction fundraiser for the community at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Kankakee Country Club at 2011 Cobb Blvd. in Kankakee.

Tickets cost $75 per person. Social time begins at 3 p.m., and program commences at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Dana Washington at 815-603-3311.