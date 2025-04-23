BBCHS falls to No. 1 L-W Central, Beecher pitching dominates doubleheader: Tuesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Softball

Lincoln-Way Central 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: The SouthWest Suburban Conference had five teams ranked in the Class 4A ICA Poll released on April 20. Bradley-Bourbonnais, ranked 17th, hosted top-ranked Lincoln-Way Central on Tuesday. After battling for eight scoreless innings, the Boilermakers (10-6, 2-3) allowed eight runs in the top of the ninth to take a conference loss at home.

Lincoln-Way Central’s Lisabella Dimitrijevic did not allow a hit until the seventh inning, allowed only three singles in the game and recorded 21 strikeouts. Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Lydia Hammond allowed just four hits in the first eight innings, going 8 ⅓ innings and allowing six unearned runs, as three errors in the ninth helped fuel the Knights’ rally. She had 15 strikeouts. Hammond also had one of the team’s hits and the only walk against Dimitrijevic, going 1 for 3. Bristol Schriefer and Alayna Sykes had the other two hits.

Beecher 11, Illinois Lutheran 0: All 15 outs recorded by Ava Lorenzatti in the Bobcats’ five-inning River Valley Conference win over the Chargers Tuesday came via the strikeout. She allowed just one hit and walked one batter in the game as Beecher (16-0, 7-0 RVC) took the first game of a home doubleheader. Tayiah Scanlan was 3 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs while Makenzie Johnson was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run. Liliana Irwin was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Beecher 16, Illinois Lutheran 0: Taylor Norkus pitched a perfect game in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, striking out eight batters in the four-inning game to lead the Bobcats (17-0, 8-0 RVC) to yet another dominant conference sweep. She also went 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and a run. Carmela Irwin went 2 for 3 with a home run, a triple, three RBIs and two runs while Maddy Grooms was 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs.

Kankakee 20, Rich Township 1: An 11-run first inning set the Kays on a course for another blowout win in Southland Athletic Conference play on Tuesday. They ended up setting a new season high in runs scored in the win to improve to 8-7 overall and 8-0 in conference play. They are averaging 16.6 runs per game in conference games and allowing just two runs per game.

Kylie Glogowski was 3 for 4 Tuesday with a triple, a double, six RBIs and three runs. Kylee Cunningham was 4 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs. Lillian Landis was 2 for 3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run while Madison Covington was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs.

Manteno 6, Lisle 0: Macy Iwanus racked up 14 strikeouts over seven strong innings of work on the road Tuesday as Manteno (11-3, 7-1 ICE) completed the conference sweep of the Lions. She allowed just four hits and did not issue a walk. Aubrie Goudreau was 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs. Amiya Carlile was 2 for 3 with two triples, an RBI and a run while Jazmine Manau was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Wilmington 1, Coal City 0: The Wildcats (13-4, 6-2 ICE) responded to Monday’s loss to Coal City and handed the Coalers (13-6, 7-1 ICE) their first Illinois Central Eight Conference loss of the season on Tuesday. Taryn Gilbert allowed just six hits in seven innings while recording two strikeouts. The Wildcat defense did not commit an error. Keeley Walsh doubled to lead off the bottom of the fifth and came around to score the game’s only run on a single from Nina Egizio.

Coal City also played errorless defense as starter Masyn Kuder had just one strikeout. She allowed four hits and had five walks. Madalyn Peterson went 2 for 3 out of the leadoff spot for the Coalers.

Peotone 1, Streator 0: Sophie Klawitter threw a one-hit shutout on Tuesday and also had a walk off double in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Blue Devils (7-8, 3-5 ICE) to a home conference win. She continues to be nearly unhittable for the Blue Devils, allowing just a single in the sixth inning while striking out 12 batters and walking one. She was 2 for 4 with two doubles and the game-winning RBI. Autumn Clay was 3 for 4 with a double in the seventh inning and scored the team’s run.

Klawitter lowered her season ERA to 0.98 and now has 186 strikeouts in 92 ⅔ innings. She is also slashing .405/.537/.595 and leads the team in all three of those categories.

Herscher 9, Reed-Custer 4: Herscher (12-5, 5-3 ICE) hammered five home runs, two apiece from Keira Ahramovich and Liv Wilkins and one from Chloe Kinkade, in Tuesday’s conference win at home over Reed-Custer (7-8, 1-6 ICE). Ahramovich was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs while Wilkins was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. Kinkade was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.

Reed-Custer’s Addison Hartman was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run while Amber Syc 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Caysie Esparza was 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs.

Donovan 12, Momence 2: The Wildcats (4-8, 2-5 RVC) took down Momence (0-11, 0-6 RVC) on the road Tuesday for their third win in the last four games. Lily Anderson was 2 for 4 for Donovan with a walk, a double and three RBIs. Madelyn Loy was 2 for 3 with two doubles, a walk, two RBIs and two runs. Laylah Lou Walters allowed six hits in six innings while recording seven strikeouts.

For Momence, Alexis Cook was 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run while Jada Moss was 1 for 2 with an RBI. Brooklyn Moeller was 2 for 3 with a double and a run.

Hoopeston 8, Milford-Cissna Park 7: The Bearcats (8-6, 2-3 VVC) lost a heartbreaker in Vermilion Valley Conference play on Tuesday. After taking a 7-5 lead with three runs in the top of the seventh, Milford-Cissna Park allowed three in the bottom of the seventh and lost on a walkoff single. Addison Lucht went 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, an RBI and a run. Kami Muehling was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.

Baseball

Coal City 10, Wilmington 7: After losing to the Wildcats 9-0 on Monday, Coal City (15-4, 7-1 ICE) bounced back to hand Wilmington (11-7, 7-1) its first Illinois Central Eight Conference loss of the season. The Coalers crucially added four insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning and withstood a three-run rally from Wilmington in the bottom of the inning.

Gavin Berger was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs for the Coalers. Ethan Olson was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs while Lance Cuddy was 2 for 4 with a double, a walk and a run.

For Wilmington, Ryan Kettman was 2 for 5 with an RBI and two runs while Dierks Geiss was 2 for 4. Zach Ohlund was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Declan Moran was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs.

Herscher 14, Reed-Custer 10: Gaige Brown, Tanner Jones and Logan Egerton each drove in three runs out of the top three spots in the order as the Tigers (16-3, 6-2 ICE) completed the conference sweep of the Comets (6-9, 1-7 ICE). Brown was 4 for 5 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs. Jones was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs while Egerton was 2 for 5 with a triple, three RBIs and a run.

Joe Bembenek and Landen Robinson both went deep for Reed-Custer. Bembenek finished 3 for 5 with an RBI and three runs while Robinson was 1 for 2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs. Alex Bielfeldt was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs.

Manteno 10, Lisle 0: The Panthers (12-4, 5-3 ICE) made it four wins in a row with a dominant road win Tuesday. Nolan Canfield tossed a shutout in the five-inning win, striking out seven while allowing three hits. Connor Harrod had a three-hit day for the Panthers, one of them a double, scored twice and drove in a run. Maddox Toepper singled, doubled and scored twice. Andrew Norred hit a two-run home run.

Streator 4, Peotone 1: The Blue Devils (5-11, 3-5 ICE) had eight hits Tuesday to Streator’s seven but ended up taking a home loss to split the conference series. Ruben Velasco was 3 for 4 with a run and Tyler Leitelt was 2 for 4. Joe Hasse was 1 for 2 with a walk and an RBI. Leitelt had eight strikeouts in 6 ⅔ innings. He allowed seven hits and two earned runs.

Central 13, Gardner-South Wilmington 4: Central improved to 6-7 and 4-1 in the RVC with an impressive showing at home Tuesday. Blake Chandler and Brayden Meents each had three-hit days that included a double and three RBIs apiece. Chandler scored three times and Meents scored twice. Chandler also started on the mound, where he allowed four earned runs on eight hits, two walks and five strikeouts in 5 ⅓ innings. Mayson Mitchell had a pair of hits, three RBIs and scored.

Reed Milltte was 2 for 4 with a home run for the Panthers (10-7, 3-3). He also pitched an inning, allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out the side. Cole Hampson went 2 for 4 with a double. Cameron Gray also had a pair of hits and scored twice.

Track and field

Dwight Tony Thorsen Invite: Bishop McNamara’s boys track and field team took first place at the Tony Thorsen Invite on Tuesday, with their 91 points giving them a narrow edge over second-place Peoria (87) and third-place Dwight (83). Momence (31) placed sixth among the boys while Iroquois West (22) placed seventh, St. Anne-Donovan (12) placed ninth, Beecher (11) placed 10th and Peotone (7) placed 12th.

The Fightin’ Irish got just two first-place finishes but placed second in five events. The 4x200 relay team of Dashau Whiters, Rhys Landsmann, Jackson Kirchner and Willie Felton took first (1:35.36) and Cale Hamilton won the shot put (13.99 m). Momence got a first-place finish out of Michael Tincher in the 400 m (54.04 s).

Momence’s girls team continued to flex its muscle as one of the top teams in the area, leading the local pack with a third-place finish (63). Beecher (48) narrowly bested Bishop McNamara (45) for fourth. Iroquois West (36) was seventh, Peotone (24) was eighth and St. Anne (4) was ninth.

While Momence showed consistency with a total of 10 top-five finishes, Zy’ier Bey-Fortinberry’s first-place finish in the triple jump (9.17 m) was the team’s lone gold Tuesday. Bishop McNamara’s Jersey Slone won the high jump (4.82 m). She joined her sister, Journey Slone, and Jaide Burse and Trinitee Thompson to win the 4x100 relay (52.07 s). Beecher’s Brooklynn Burdick won the 3,200 m (11:51.19). Peotone’s Terrynn Clott won the shot put (10.86 m).

Girls soccer

Wheaton Academy 6, Bishop McNamara 0: The Fightin’ Irish (3-5, 1-1 CCC) fell on the road in Chicagoland Christian Conference play Tuesday. No individual stats were immediately available.

Coal City 7, Wilmington 1: Kylee Kennell and Ava Meyer had two goals apiece Tuesday as the Coalers (8-3-1, 2-1 ICE) took down the Wildcats (3-5, 1-2 ICE) in an Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup. Hayden Francisco, Maggie Sterba and Faith Horkavy each had a goal for the Coalers. No individual stats were immediately available for Wilmington.

Lisle 6, Manteno 0: Ava Derrico had 10 saves for the Panthers (4-8-2, 1-2 ICE) as they fell in ICE play at home on Tuesday.

Badminton

Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, Homewood-Flossmoor 6: The Boilermaker singles lineup was red hot Tuesday, scoring seven of the team’s nine match wins to earn a big win in the SWSC.

Emily Stearns, Haley O’Malley, Katie McBurnie, Haylea Grilli, Kate Greenlee, Maegan Chimino and Olivia Nuesse all earned wins. The doubles teams of Stearns and Ashley Salazar and McBurnie and Nuesse were also victorious.

Boys tennis

Coal City 5, Lisle 0: The Coalers swept ICE opponent Lisle on Tuesday with Martin Ramirez and Tanner Shain picking up wins at No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles respectively. Sam Sterba and Devon McVey won at No. 1 doubles, Carson Hart and Aidan Meister won at No. 2 doubles and Will Thompson and Dominick Chellino won at No. 3 doubles.