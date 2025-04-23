5 Things to Do in Kankakee County

1. 90’s Coffeehouse and Open Mic Night: 7-10 p.m., Friday, Bird Park Quarry house in Kankakee. Join the Kankakee Arts CoLab for a night of music and poetry. The evening will begin with an opening performance by Kenley LeRoy, followed by an open mic session with sign ups.

The night will conclude with a closing performance by Neil Lecado. Organizers said to come dressed in your best ’90s attire and enjoy some coffee while writing bad poetry. Cover is $5. Visit kankakeeartscolab.com/events-1 for more events info.

2. Indie Bookstore Day at Rubber Rose: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Rubber Rose Books & Print in Kankakee. Pop-up vendors, a Golden Ticket Giveaway and books galore will be at Kankakee’s downtown bookstore at 111 E. Court St. Independent Bookstore Day (Indie Bookstore Day) was established in 2013 to promote, celebrate and highlight the value of the independent bookstore community. With each purchase, customers will receive an Midwest Indie Bookstore Roadmap while supplies last. For more information, visit rubberrosebookshop.com.

3. King Music’s 11th annual Strings for Food: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, King Music, 670 W. Broadway St. in Bradley. King Music’s annual Strings for Food is back. Bring at least six nonperishable food items and they will restring your guitar for free with a brand-new set of strings. Event does not apply to bass guitar, classical, 12-string guitar, mandolin, banjo or ukulele. Live local guitarists will be on-site along with exclusive in-store deals, raffle prizes and giveaways.

All food donations will go to local food pantries to help families in need in the community. For more information, visit kingmusiconline.com.

4. Healthy Kids Day at YMCA: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Saturday, Kankakee Area YMCA, 1075 N. Kennedy Drive, Kankakee. It’s the Kankakee Area YMCA kick off the summer season. Healthy Kids Day for fun activities are designed to help keep kids safe all summer long. From different safety tips to water safety demos, the Y helps families stay safe while making the most of the season. Local community organizations will be on site with information and offerings. The event is free and open to the public. For more info, visit k3ymca.org.

5. Kankakee County CEO Trade Show: 1-3 p.m., Saturday, The Majestic in downtown Kankakee. The Kankakee County CEO young entrepreneurs have been building their own businesses from the ground up, and they will be showcasing their work. Innovative student-run businesses, engaging trade show booths and networking with local business leaders can be expected at the event. Come support the next generation of entrepreneurs and be inspired by their creativity and dedication. For more details, visit kankakeecountyceo.com.

