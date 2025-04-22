Zonta names Women in Business Leadership award

The Zonta Club of Kankakee recently announced Brianna Meehan as the recipient of the 2025 Zonta Women in Business Leadership Award.

The Zonta Women in Business Leadership Award celebrates excellence and recognizes outstanding achievements by women between 18-35 years of age who are driving innovation and creating an impact in the business world.

This award honors exceptional leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, ethical conduct and significant contributions while addressing global or local issues affecting women and girls or climate justice.

Meehan will receive a $1,000 award from Zonta Club of Kankakee and her name will be considered by Zonta International for a $10,000 worldwide award.

Meehan is the daughter of Patrica Gray and the late Ryan Meehan, of Tinley Park. She is currently a junior at Olivet Nazarene University majoring in business administration with a concentration in human resources.

Academically, she has achieved dean’s list status each semester since she began her college career. To further her education, she has obtained professional certifications that include Excel Associate, Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt and Title IX. She is currently working toward certification from the Society for Human Resource Management.

Meehan has been an active participant in soccer and continues her passion for this sport as a student athlete at ONU. She has been elected captain as well as chaplain of her university soccer team. She is a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference scholar athlete.

Her work experience includes coaching, and being a sales associate, teacher’s assistant and assistant internship coordinator.

She will complete her bachelor’s in business administration in May 2026. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree, her goal is to pursue a master’s in business administration with a concentration in strategic leadership.

For information, visit zonta.org.