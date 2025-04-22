Gold Star Families memorials set for Bourbonnais, Watseka

Two memorial monuments honoring the sacrifices of Gold Star families, those who have lost love ones in active military duty, will be dedicated in the area Saturday.

Bourbonnais

A dedication ceremony for the Bourbonnais Gold Star Families Memorial Monument is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Marcotte Park, 1140 W. State Route 102, Bourbonnais.

Additional parking will be available at Grace United Community Methodist Church, 735 Main St. NW.

A reception will follow in the village of Bourbonnais’ Community Room, 600 Main St. NW.

Alexis McCullough, 17, a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 319G, is behind the planning and fundraising of the monument for her Eagle Scout Service Project.

Watseka

A dedication ceremony for the Watseka Gold Star Families Memorial Monument is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Legion Park on South Fourth Street in Watseka.

Project co-chair Scott Allen said the monument has been in the works since August 2023.

Following the ceremony, the gathering will move to The Silo Pub and Eatery, 117 W Walnut St., for food and entertainment.

Woody Williams foundation

Established by the Woody Williams Foundation, each monument is a two-sided tribute made of black granite.

One side bears the words, “Gold Star Families Memorial Monument - A tribute to Gold Star Families and Relatives who sacrificed a Loved One for our Freedom,” and the other side tells a story through four granite panels: Homeland, Family, Patriot and Sacrifice.

At the center of the tribute is a silhouette of a saluting service member which represents the legacy of loved ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the nation’s freedom.

More than 140 monuments have been erected across all 50 states and another 49 are currently in progress, according to the Woody Williams site.