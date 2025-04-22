Bishop McNamara continues conference dominance with 22-0 win

KANKAKEE − The Bishop McNamara softball team continued to state their case to repeat as Chicagoland Christian Conference champions with a 22-0 win over Wheaton Academy at home on Monday.

The Fightin’ Irish nearly got a four-inning perfect game out of Victoria Torres, who ended up having to settle for a one-hit shutout. The lineup rattled off 20 hits, with seven different players recording multi-hit games and eight different players having at least one RBI, while also working four walks and hitting into six Warrior errors.

Bishop McNamara's Morgan Niedwiedz, left, and Gabby Burnett share a smile after scoring runs during a home game against Wheaton Academy Monday, April 21, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

They set a new season high in runs and improved to 8-4 on the season and 6-0 in conference play. They have outscored their conference opponents 81-3 in those six games, now officially halfway to back-to-back undefeated runs through the CCC in its two years of existence.

While the bats made plenty of noise on Monday, Torres was busy keeping the Warriors’ bats quiet. She retired the first nine batters in order, five on strikeouts, and was one out away from a perfect game in the top of the fourth when Wheaton Academy’s Emily From singled up the middle. A fielder’s choice three pitches later ended the game.

Monday’s game was the fourth game in a row where Bishop McNamara did not commit an error on defense. Torres said it is comforting as a pitcher to know here defense is capable of consistently making plays on balls in play.

“We’ve always had a really solid defense,” she said. “It’s one of our strengths. I can always count on them to have my back when the ball is hit out there.”

As a senior, Torres has served as a the experienced half of the team’s pitching duo this season along with freshman Joslynn Dole, who threw a no-hitter in the Irish’s conference win over Timothy Christian on April 16.

Torres said she has been embracing her role as the experienced player helping Dole in her first season of varsity softball.

Bishop McNamara's Victoria Torres throws a pitch during a home game against Wheaton Academy Monday, April 21, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

“I love being a role model for Joslynn as she’s coming up as a freshman,” Torres said. “I love her so much, and just teaching her as she comes along has been a great thing.”

Head coach Alee Rashenskas said that Torres’ steady veteran presence is beneficial both in the circle and off the field.

“She doesn’t let giving up hits or miscues on her part affect the next pitch,” Rashenskas said. “She has a lot of composure, and that’s really great for the team to be able to have confidence in our pitcher like that, and also a really great example for Joslynn and our younger players.”

Another senior leader, shortstop Teagan McCue, got things started Monday with a leadoff double in the bottom of the first. She finished the game 3 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and four runs.

“I think our goal of the game is to always have quality at bats,” she said. “I think we all feed off each other. Once one hits we just keep going and we all help each other out at the plate.”

Bishop McNamara's Teagan McCue runs the bases during a home game against Wheaton Academy Monday, April 21, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

Reaching base was contagious for the Irish Monday. After scoring two runs in the first, they had a stretch in their seven-run second inning where six straight batters reached with two outs. In their 13-run third inning, the first seven batters got one base. After a groundout, the next nine batters reached.

Analeah Ramirez went 4 for 4 with four RBIs, two runs and two steals. Gabby Burnett was 3 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs while Bella DeLuca was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Camille Czako, Rhaya DePaolo and Bridget Bertrand all had two hits apiece. Czako had an RBI and two runs, DePaolo had three RBIs and four runs and Bertrand had three RBIs and a run.