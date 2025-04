The nomination period for the the Kankakee Athletics Hall of Fame is now open. Nominations for the Class of 2025 will be accepted through May 16 with induction ceremonies set to take place on October 23 and 24.

Nomination forms can be picked up at the athletic office in the Community Center. For more information, call 815-802-5525 or email Desiree Engelkens at desiree-engelkens@ksd111.org.