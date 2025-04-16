5 Things to Do in Kankakee County

1. Watseka Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Escort: 7:30 a.m. Thursday, beginning in Ottawa. Organizers of the Watseka Gold Star Families Memorial Monument invite the public to help escort the monument 101 miles to Watseka from the Road Ranger in Ottawa, 3041 IL Route 71. Meetup time is 7:30 a.m. ahead of the truck’s arrival at 8 a.m. “Kick stands up” is set for 8:30 a.m. for the approximate two-hour ride. Bikes and cages are welcome. The event precedes the monument’s dedication ceremony set on April 26, 2025 at 1 p.m.

2. Vincent Rink and Lindy Peak at The Hideout Lounge: 7 p.m., Friday, The Hideout Lounge in Kankakee. Up-and-coming musicians Vincent Rink and Lindy Peak are set for another performance at The Hideout Lounge, located downstairs at The Majestic at 150 N. Schuyler Ave.

3. Knack Brewing & Fermentations 3rd Anniversary Party: 2-10 p.m. Saturday at Knack, 789 S. McMullen Ave. Kankakee’s very own brewery is celebrating their 3rd “Knackiversary” with a new beer release, raffles, a food truck and special surprise glassware that will be available to a limited amount of guests. Cheers to year three for the small, family-owned business. For information, visit facebook.com/knackbrewandferm.

4. Bradley Lions Club Breakfast: 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bradley Community Center. The Bradley Lions Club will be serving up all-you-can-eat plates of pancakes & sausage and biscuits & gravy at the new Bradley Community Center at 428 W. Broadway St. The event costs $8, and kids 5 and under eat for free. For carry-out orders of five or more call 815-932-9180. Free delivery available.

5. Easter Egg Hunt at the Mall: 12 p.m. Saturday at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 Illinois Route 50, Bradley. The mall food court will have more than 5,000 Easter eggs waiting to be found on Saturday. Sponsored by Crafts and Things, entry for all ages is free for the hunt, with prizes, treats and surprises provided by WASA and Bradley’s Economic Development Corp.

*For the full list of Easter egg hunts and activities, see Wednesday’s story titled “Trail of 12,000 eggs at Perry Farm Park.”

