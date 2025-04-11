Boilermakers bounce back to beat Sandburg: Thursday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Baseball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Sandburg 2: The Boilermakers bounced back from a home loss to the Eagles in Tuesday’s SouthWest Suburban Conference opener and took down Sandburg on the road Thursday. Bradley-Bourbonnais improved to 7-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

The Boilermakers did all their scoring in the third inning, with one run coming on a Ty Alderson double, one on a Liam Martin sac fly and the other three coming on errors. Alderson was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Jace Bourdeau went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run, Mason Shaul was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run and Cayden Arbour was 2 for 3. Jack Kanoski got the win allowing just three hits and an unearned run over five innings of work. Cody Freitas allowed one run in two hitless innings.

Kankakee 7, Crete-Monee 6: For the first time in nine days, the Kays took the field on Thursday. They picked up a road win over the Warriors to improve to 3-5 on the season overall and 3-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference. It was their second straight win.

Kankakee had just three hits in the win while working nine walks as a team. Bryce Deany was 1 for 3 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and a run. Byron Wills was 0 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and a run. Wills also got the ein on the mound, allowing four hits and five runs, four earned, while striking out nine batters in four innings.

Wilmington 2, Manteno 0: Kyle Farrell was lights out on the mound for Wilmington at home on Tuesday as the Wildcats picked up their second straight shutout win over the Panthers. Wilmington improved to 6-5 overall and 4-0 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play while Manteno fell to 8-2 (2-2).

Farrell allowed just four hits over seven shutout innings, recording 13 strikeouts and only one walk. Lucas Rink was 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and a run. Zach Ohlund was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run while Dierks Geiss was 0 for 1 with a walk and an sacrifice fly.

Nolan Canfield was strong on the mound for Manteno in the loss. He allowed just four hits over six innings while striking out six batters and walking three. Andrew Norred was 1 for 2 with a walk while Tyler Buehler was 1 for 3 out of the leadoff spot.

Milford 4, Peotone 3: Some final-inning heroics gave the Bearcats a walkoff win over the Blue Devils on Thursday. Milford scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, with Preston Janssen hitting an RBI single, Lucas Summers scoring on an error and then Aiden Frerichs driving in Beau Wright with a game-ending single. Milford had just four hits, two from Janssen and one each from Summers and Frerichs, as they improved to 4-6 on the season.

Peotone fell to 2-7 with the loss. Tyler Leitelt was 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run while Joe Hasse was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Ruben Velasco was 1 for 2 with two walks and a run.

Herscher 9, Iroquois West 2: Gaige Brown went 2 for 4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs Thursday as he helped lead the Tigers to a home win over the Warriors. Herscher scored three runs in the bottom of the first and six in the bottom of the sixth in the win, their eighth in a row, improving their record to 10-1. Logan Egerton was 3 for 3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs while Tanner Jones was 1 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Cam Baker allowed four hits and two runs, one earned, while striking out nine batters over six innings.

For Iroquois West (4-4), Izzy Alvarez was 1 for 3 with a double and a run out of the leadoff spot. Mario Andrade was 0 for 2 with a sacrifice fly.

Beecher 10, Lisle 4: The Bobcats got back over the .500 mark with a road win Thursday, improving to 5-4 on the season with their third win in four games. They scored seven runs in the top of the fifth to reclaim the lead.

Chase Maher went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs while Nolen Lane was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs. Steven Fezler was 2 for 4 with one RBI and two runs. Nicholas Fox got the start and allowed four runs, two earned, on four hits over four innings. He had five strikeouts. Santino Imhof got the win, pitching three shutout innings in relief and allowing one hit and one walk. He had four strikeouts.

Westville 10, Watseka 1: Fresh off their first win of the season on Wednesday, the Warriors took a home loss on Thursday to fall to 1-6 on the season. Andrew Shoemaker was 1 for 4 with an RBI double while James Newell went 1 for 3. Austin Morris walked and scored the team’s run.

Softball

Bishop McNamara 12, Timothy Christian 1: Teagan McCue was a force out of the leadoff spot Thursday for the Fightin’ Irish. She went 4 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and four runs while also stealing three bases, helping lead the team to its second straight Chicagoland Christian Conference win. They improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

Analeah Ramirez was 2 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs while Rhaya DePaolo was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run. Bridget Bertrand was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Vivian Dole was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs. Victoria Torres picked up the win, allowed three hits and one unearned run over five innings, striking out five batters and walking one.

Kankakee 13, Crete-Monee 2: The Kays snapped a five-game losing streak with a road win over Crete-Monee Thursday, their first game since March 29, to improve to 3-6 overall and 3-0 in Southland Athletic Conference play.

Kylie Glogowski allowed just three hits and two unearned runs over five innings of work. She had 11 strikeouts and only one walk in the game. She also went 2 for 4 from the plate with a double, an RBI and a run. Lillian Landis was 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run while Kylee Cunningham was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs. Kendyl Christon was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Wilmington 3, Manteno 2: After falling 9-7 on the road against the Panthers on Tuesday, the Wildcats responded with a home win on Thursday to hand Manteno its first loss of the season. Wilmington improved to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play while Manteno fell to 7-1 (3-1).

Molly Southall, Nina Egizio and Ally Allgood each had an RBI for Wilmington with Egizio, Keeley Walsh and Sami Liaromatis scoring the team’s runs. Allgood was 2 for 3 while Walsh was 1 for 1 with two walks. Tayrn Gilbert picked up the win, allowing nine hits over seven innings to go with one strikeout. She did not walk a batter.

Savanna Watkins went 3 for 3 with an RBI for Manteno. Sophie Peterson was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Bella Gigliello pitched four innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out five batters. Ava Peterson allowed two hits and had two strikeouts over two shutout innings.

Milford-Cissna Park 14, Peotone 1: The Bearcats (7-1) sat patient all day, drawing 15 walks to fuel a 5-inning win highlighted by a 10-run fourth. Addison Lucht was 2 for 2 with a three-run home run, a double, two walks, two runs and five RBIs. Kami Muehling had the other M-CP hit, finishing 1 for 1 with three walks, three runs and two RBIs. Muehling also allowed an unearned run on two hits, a walk and seven strikeouts in a complete game.

Jillian Roark and Payton Schnelle had the two hits for Peotone (2-6). Sophie Klawitter scored the lone Blue Devils run after being hit by a pitch and scoring on an error in the fifth.

Reed-Custer 7, Central 2: Sophia Moyers struck out eight batters of four shutout innings of relief on Thursday to shut the door on Central (8-6) in Reed-Custer’s (5-4) win. She allowed just one hit over the final four innings and walked one batter. Kristin Klein got the start, allowed two runs in three innings of work while walking six batters, earning the win after Reed-Custer scored five runs in the bottom of the third to take a 6-2 lead. Caysie Esparza, Mackenzie Foote, Kamryn Wilkey and Addison Hartman all had two hits for Reed-Custer.

For Central, Emily Ponton was 1 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and a run while Anna Winkel was 1 for 2 with a triple and a walk. Keira Donnelly walked and scored a run.

Herscher 15, Iroquois West 0: A nine-run third inning was the highlight for the Tigers (9-2), who got a combined three-hit shutout from Anistin Hackley and Audrey Hoffman. Hackley was 2 for 2 at the plate with a double, a stolen base, four RBIs and a run. In the circle, she allowed three hits, walked one and struck out four before Hoffman threw a perfect fourth. Emery Fitz also had a two-hit day, driving in a pair and scoring a run. Addy Whitaker doubled, drove in a pair and scored twice. RyLyn Adams singled, stole two bases and scored three runs. Lilly Tucek singled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.

Amelia Scharp, Neveah Medina and Natalie Ridenious had hits for the Raiders (2-5).

Beecher 2, Munster 1: After three straight blowout wins, the Bobcats played their closest game of the season on Thursday. Ava Lorenzatti and Taylor Norkus combined to allow five hits, Lorenzatti allowing two over five innings and Norkus allowing three in two innings, as Beecher improved to 9-0 on the season. Mackenzie Johnson was 1 for 2 with a run, scoring on a wild pitch in the third inning. Lorenzatti was 1 for 3 with a single to leadoff the game. Carmela Irwin came in as a courtesy runner and later scored on a passed ball.

Gardner-South Wilmington 7, Momence 0: Jo Male was dominant in the circle Thursday, firing five innings of two-hit, no-walk, five-strikeout, shutout ball before Maddie Simms closed things with a pair of perfect innings for G-SW (7-3, 2-2 River Valley Conference). Liv Siano was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Male and Bree Stein each had RBI singles, with Male scoring as well. Simms singled and scored twice. Nina Siano also scored twice.

Sydnee VanSwol tripled and Emma Varnek singled for Momence (0-6, 0-4). Varnek allowed seven earned runs on four hits, 11 walks and six strikeouts in 6 ⅔ innings.

Grant Park 13, Donovan 0: The Dragons (5-5, 4-2 RVC) started their doubleheader sweep by scoring at least twice in each of the five innings of the matinee and getting a two-hit, two-walk, eight-strikeout shutout from Cheyenne Hayes. Claire Sluis was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Reegan Thompson doubled, stole a base, drove in three and scored a run. Mia Foushi and Lola Molkowski each had a hit and scored twice. Kaylie Meherg had a two-run single. Abi Roberts had a hit, a run and an RBI.

Laylah Lou Walters and Jenna Schermann had hits for Donovan (1-7,0-5).

Grant Park 13, Donovan 7: Another 13-run outburst in the nightcap fueled Grant Park’s sweep. Claire Sluis and Abigail Garcia each had two hits and three RBIs. Lola Molkowski also had two hits, scoring twice and driving in a run. Sluis allowed seven runs (two earned) on two hits, six walks and eight strikeouts in a five-inning complete game.

Bailey Henneike tripled and scored twice for Donovan, who got its other hit from Laylah Lou Walters. Lily Anderson drove in a pair and scored.

Westville 13, Watseka 2: The Warriors fell at home in their Vermilion Valley Conference opener Thursday, taking a two-run lead in the bottom of the first before allowing 13 unanswered runs. They dropped to 1-6 overall on the season. Emma Klopp and Skyla Kennedy both went 1 for 2 with an RBI. Sarah Parsons went 1 for 3 with a run while Christa Holohan went 1 for 2 with a run.

Girls Soccer

Herscher 2, Lisle 0: Gianna High and Gianna Jaime each scored a goal in the second half on Thursday as the Tigers downed Lisle on the road. It was the seventh shutout of the season for Herscher as they improved to 7-0-2 on the season and 2-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. High’s goal came on a penalty kick and Jaime’s was assisted by High.

Wilmington 1, Manteno 0: No individual stats were available for the Wildcats, who scored in the opening moments of the second half to improve to 2-3 and 1-1 in the ICE.

Kimberly Flores had seven saves in goal for Manteno (4-5-1, 1-1).

Coal City 2, Peotone 1: Kylee Kennell scored a pair of goals for the Coalers on Thursday, one unassisted and one on a penalty kick, as Coal City won its ICE opener at home. Chloe Pluger had two saves as the Coalers improved to 4-0-1 overall. No individual stats were immediately available for Peotone (0-4, 0-2).

Reed-Custer 4, Streator 2: The Comets got a pair of goals apiece from Gwen Stewart and Aurora Haake to improve to 4-2 and win their ICE opener. Haake assisted both of Stewarts goals. Stewart and Giuliana Meister assisted Haake’s goals. Maggie Dockery had 11 saves.