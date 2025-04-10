Zimbelman appointed to Manteno Village Board

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent appointed Annette Zimbelman on Monday to fill the remaining two years on Trustee Wendell Phillips' term. Phillips resigned this past Wednesday due to health concerns. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

MANTENO – In a surprise move by Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent, Annette Zimbelman was appointed Monday to fill the remaining two years of village Trustee Wendell Phillips’ term.

Phillips resigned this past Wednesday due to health reasons. Zimbelman ran for one of the three village trustee seats as a Manteno Choice Party candidate in the April 1 election, but finished fifth in the voting.

Nugent said Phillips called him the day after the election to resign his seat.

“He’s had some some health issues that have kind of come up, and he just didn’t feel as though he was going to be able to commit the time, and he was going to resign effective immediately,” Nugent said.

When a trustee resigns, it’s the mayor’s choice to appoint a replacement. Nugent, whose term as mayor ends in two weeks, said he had talked with Zimbelman on several occasions.

“She has served on the planning commission,” he said. “She’s a lifelong resident of the community. Her family has been here forever and ever, and she showed interest in the position and so I thought she was a natural fit.”

Annette LaMore, the incoming Manteno mayor, described the appointment as inappropriate.

“I’m very disappointed that Mayor Nugent appointed a new trustee. It would have been better if he had not made this decision,” LaMore said in a text message to The Journal.

“... Annette (Zimbelman) is a member of the planning commission and she is currently running to be a trustee in a political election that has not been certified yet,” LaMore said.

The appointment didn’t sit well with others who are aligned with the Manteno Freedom Party. They spoke during public participation at the meeting.

George Reichardt addressed Zimbelman’s brother, Troy Trepanier, who’s the owner of the renowned Rad Rides by Troy in Manteno, when he spoke.

“I’m sorry,” he said. “Nothing against your sister. I don’t know who talked her into it, but it’s not good for the town.”

Bill Barnes, of Manteno, said his objection to the appointment was nothing against the person because he doesn’t know her. He questioned Nugent for appointing a new trustee on his way out of serving as mayor.

“I guess I would ask her, as I know she’s very competitive in the sports,” Barnes said. “If you were in a CrossFit competition and you didn’t win fair and square, would you accept the trophy for first place or would you say ‘no?’ ”

Zimbelman’s husband, Rob, also spoke, and he said her heart is filled with love, pride and compassion.

“That same love, pride and compassion extends to her family, our schools and our community,” he said.

The board voted 4-0 for Zimbelman’s appointment with Trustee CJ Boudreau abstaining.

Manteno village trustee Annette Zimbelman (Chris Breach)

Boudreau later said he abstained because he was appointed this past July to fill the unexpired term of Sam Martin, who had resigned. Although he’s part of the Choice Party with Zimbelman, he saw his vote as being biased.

“I wish her luck,” he said. “I think she’s going to do great these next two years, and I’m glad she is on the board.”

Zimbelman, 57, thanked Nugent for his 20 years of service as mayor and the trustees for giving her the opportunity.

“I look forward to working for Manteno for the next two years and doing my best,” she said.

Zimbelman added she’s not fazed by the criticism of her appointment.

“That noise does not bother me,” she said. “I’m here for the better of our community, and I don’t listen to the noise. I’m not on Facebook.”