Coal City extends winning streak to 10 games: Wednesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Baseball

Coal City 12, Peotone 2: After the Blue Devils scored a run in the top of the first inning on Wednesday, the host Coalers responded with eight runs in the bottom of the frame to take control of the Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup. It was Coal City’s 10th straight win, and second straight over Peotone, as they improved to 12-1 overall and 4-0 in the ICE. Peotone dropped to 2-6 (0-4).

Coal City’s AJ Wills pitched all five innings and earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits while recording six strikeouts. The Coalers had just four hits and worked 13 walks at the plate, with Lance Cuddy, Gabe McHugh and Connor Henline all walked twice. McHugh was 1 for 1 with four RBIs and a run while Gavin Berger was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and a run.

Peotone’s Tyler Leitelt was 1 for 1 with a double, two walks and scored both of the Blue Devils’ runs. Josh Barta was 0 for 2 but had an RBI while Ruben Velasco was 1 for 2 with a walk.

Watseka 7, St. Thomas More 5: The Warriors picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday, scoring five runs in the fourth inning and working out of a jam in the bottom of the seventh to improve to 1-5 on the season.

Frankie Shervino earned the win on the mound, allowing three runs on two hits over four innings of work. Austin Morris closed things out with three innings, and after St. Thomas More had scored two runs in the seventh and had the tying run on second base, induced a popout and flyout to end the game. Seven different players had an RBI for Watseka. Tyler Waugh went 3 for 4 with an RBI a run and two steals while Morris was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run.

Herscher 17, Lisle 1: A 12-run eruption in the top of the third inning highlighted a blowout win on the road for the Tigers on Wednesday. They had just six hits in the game, working nine walks and taking advantage of nine Lisle errors, to improve to 9-1 overall this season and 4-0 in ICE play.

Alec Nicholos allowed just one hit and one unearned run over three innings on the mound as the winning pitcher. Reed Laird closed things out with a scoreless fourth, allowing one hit and striking out two batters. Gaige Brown was 1 for 2 with two walks and three runs while Tanner Jones was 1 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs. Cam Baker was 1 for 3 with three RBIs, a run and two steals.

Streator 13, Reed-Custer 1: The Comets took their second straight loss to Streator on Wednesday at home. They dropped to 6-5 overall on the season and 0-4 in ICE play. Joe Bembenek and Jacob Reardon had the team’s two hits on the day, Bembenek a double and Reardon a single. Collin Monroe took a walk and scored on an RBI groundout from Alex Bielfeldt in the fourth inning. Reardon allowed five runs, four earned, over 4 ⅓ innings while recording seven strikeouts.

Softball

Herscher 12, Lisle 9: After being tied 9-9 entering the sixth inning, the Tigers scored one run in the sixth and two in the seventh to pick up a road win in ICE play and sweep the season series with Lisle. They improved to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

RyLyn Adams and Addy Whitaker both had three-hit games for Herscher. Adams was 3 for 3 with two walks, an RBI and two runs while Whitaker was 3 for 5 with an RBI and three runs. Anistin Hackley was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Keira Ahramovich was 1 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs.

Girls soccer

Beecher 7, Rich Township 0: The Bobcats bounced back from consecutive losses to pick up a home win on Wednesday. They improved to 3-4 on the season. No individual stats were immediately available for Beecher.

Oak Forest 1, Manteno 0: After playing a scoreless game until just eight and a half minutes remained in the second half, the Panthers fell behind and eventually lost 1-0. They dropped to 4-4-1 on the season. Ava Derrico had 14 saves for the Panthers.

Track and field

Manteno Tri with Beecher, Peotone: Both the boys and girls track and field teams for Manteno placed first in a home tri-meet with Beecher and Peotone. On the boys side, Manteno had 77.5 points while Peotone had 44 and Beecher had 39. On the girls side, Manteno had 60.5 points while Beecher had 48.5 and Peotone had 47.

Some of the individual results on the girls side include Manteno’s Clarke Goranson winning the 3,200 meters (10:44.2), Sophia Most taking first in the discus (33.90) and Ella Graniczny winning the long jump (4.33 meters). Beecher had Lanaya Kellum win the 400 meters (1:11.0) and Brooklynn Burdick win both the 800 meters (2:34.5) and 1,600 meters (5:37.9). Peotone had Terrynn Clott won the shot put (10.27) and Mariah Young win the 100 meters (13.5).

For the boys, Manteno’s Hayden Palka won both the shot put (11.10) and discus (32.46), Briggs Cann won the long jump (5.80) and Caden Reiter won the 800 meters (2:10.9), Peotone’s Joshua Bass won both the 100 meters (11.6) and 200 meters (24.1) while Greyson Denny won the 3,200 (12:00.8). Beecher had Wences Baumgartner place first in the high jump (1.67) and Jakob Blumenthal take first in the 400 meters (59.0).