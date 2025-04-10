A Taylor-Made Life: It’s all Wright in Kankakee

One of the draws to living in the Riverview Historic District is its proximity to the B. Harley Bradley House. Operated by nonprofit Wright in Kankakee, the landmark is home to Frank Lloyd Wright’s first prairie-style house.

Built in 1900, the home is celebrating its 125th anniversary in the community this year with a variety of events, from concerts to special tours to tea parties.

Living in Riverview for nearly three years, I’ve had the joy of driving past the house about every day. I’ve yet to get bored of looking at it.

In fact, I like looking at it so much that, earlier this year, I joined Wright in Kankakee’s board of directors. In my short time, I’ve learned quite a bit about both the house’s history and the ins and outs of serving on a board. It’s also reiterated just how lucky we are to have something like this in our community.

The house has had visitors from all 50 states and dozens upon dozens of countries. And for us, it’s almost literally right in our backyards.

If you haven’t taken advantage of a tour, this is the year to do so. At 6:30 p.m. Sunday is a Twilight Tour which features a two-hour evening tour of the house and a visit to the gift shop. On May 13 will be high tea and on June 21 will be a Dolly and Me tea party, where kids can bring their favorite dolls for a spot of tea.

On the subject of kids, the house features an Education Center Lab where young minds can experience art, science, technology and architecture by learning how these subjects apply practically to creating such a structure.

I’d encourage everyone, whether you’ve visited or not, to check out the website at wright1900.org and see what’s happening in the near future. We’d love to have you stop by our Home.