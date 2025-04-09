Board approves annexation, rezoning in Manteno

MANTENO – Looking to control the possible future development on the southern end of the village, the Manteno Board approved three ordinances for a 72-acre parcel of farmland.

On Monday, the board approved an ordinance annexing approximately 72 acres located southwest of East 7000 North Road and North 1000 East Road in Manteno and the annexation agreement between Martin Rentals CJM and the village for that same parcel.

It also approved the zoning of the land as I-2 heavy industrial.

The 6-0 vote on the ordinances came after several residents spoke during a public hearing at the board meeting against zoning the land heavy industrial.

Amanda Piker, of Manteno, said the parcel was zoned light industrial when it was in the village of Bourbonnais before it was de-annexed and became part of the county where it was also zoned light industrial.

“When this is annexed, it becomes heavy industrial, and that parcel of land is not surrounded by heavy industrial on that side of it,“ she said. ”We want that on record, that as soon as it comes in, because we believe that there is a plant lined up behind that you guys aren’t telling us about. And you’re making moves for this to put in a heavy industrial plant right up against South Creek again."

Ken Carlson, an attorney with Tracy, Johnson & Wilson of Joliet, represents Tom Martin, the owner of the property, again did his best to dispel the rumors about the development of the farmland.

“For those who were here at the (Manteno) Plan Commission meeting, I mean facts are the facts,” he said. “The owner was here at the hearing. There is no plant, there is no contract, there are no discussions. That’s the fact. We’re bringing this in because it’s good for the village. This has nothing to do with any secretive deals anywhere, because there aren’t any.”

Carlson also said that when the property went from Bourbonnais to the county, the zoning then becomes the zoning of the nearest consistent zoning district.

“And your zoning is I-2 immediately east [of the property],” he said.

Manteno resident Bill Barnes asked if there are no plans and no client, then why is the village rushing it through as heavy industrial when Mayor Tim Nugent and two other trustees are leaving office later this month.

“This just screams of another secret Gotion deal,” he said. “Whether your client has somebody or not, if it’s light industrial, leave it light industrial. When you have a customer, somebody that comes in, a company, then you’ll rezone it. Then you know what you’re dealing with. Now, you’re just shooting in the dark.”

Joe Cainkar, Manteno village attorney, refuted that the property is being rushed through the process. He said talks on the annexation started back in 2023 when Manteno finalized a boundary agreement with Bourbonnais near the farmland.

“So to say that this is being pushed through at the last second, it’s just not true,” he said. “This has been in the works for a long time.”

Manteno resident Paul Motel, a Freedom Party trustee candidate in the April 1 election, said he understands zoning the land heavy industrial covers the village regardless of what might be potentially developed on the farmland.

“But that’s not what the residents want, and we know that by the results of the election on April 1,” he said.

The board said it was in the best interest of the village for the annexation and the rezoning so it will have say of any possible development. It would also allow for improvements to 1000E Road, a frontage road that runs parallel just east of Interstate 57.

“That’s why I voted in favor of it because I think the village should have control of property right on our doorstep,” Trustee Todd Crockett said.

Nugent added that all the village property adjacent to the newly-annexed farmland is already zoned heavy industrial.

“That was the type of zoning that the owners were requesting, because it helps them to go out and try to market that piece of property,” he said, adding he hasn’t talked to anyone interested in developing the farmland. “Somebody could call, but as of right now, there’s no plans in the works at all.”