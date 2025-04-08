Nick Allen, Lincoln Williams, named first-team All-State by media

Kankakee's Lincoln Williams, left, and and Bradley-Bourbonnais' Nick Allen are this year's Daily Journal Co-Players of the Year. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Daily Journal Boys Basketball Co-Players of the Year both continued to receive accolades from their stellar 2024-25 performances on Monday. Bradley-Bourbonnais senior center and Kankakee junior guard Lincoln Williams were both named first-team Illinois Media All-State selections.

Allen, a Class 4A first-teamer and the consensus top-ranked senior center by recruiting services, was also named a second-team All-State pick by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association last month after averaging 22.5 points and 12 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers. He broke the school’s career scoring record, finishing with 1,596 points.

WJOL Thanksgiving Classic Championship game Bradley-Bourbonnais's Nick Allen (15) puts up a shot in front of the basket during their WJOL Thanksgiving Classic Championship game between Bradley Bourbonnais at Lemont, Saturday November 30, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

The Illinois State commit officially ends his career as a two-time All-State pick by both the media and coaches, two-time SouthWest Suburban Conference and Daily Journal Player of the Year and a three-time All-SWSC and All-Area pick.

Williams made it a clean Class 3A first team sweep by both the media and coaches this season as arguably the state’s top recruit in the junior class. The top-ranked junior by Prep Hoops Illinois and second-ranked junior by On3 Sports and 247 Sports averaged 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks per game, propelling the Kays to a 25-6 record and their third regional title in the last four years.

Kankakee's Lincoln Williams looks to split through a pair of Metamora defenders during the IHSA Class 3A Washington Sectional semifinals Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Shaw Media/Mason Schweizer)

The junior wing was named the Southland Athletic Conference MVP in addition to his dual first-team All-State nods. As Co-Player of the Year by the Daily Journal, Williams is also now a two-time All-Area and All-Southland pick. He holds several NCAA Division I offers, most notably Illinois, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, DePaul and Bryant.

Another quartet of area players were named honorable mentions. Manteno senior guard Ray Lee and Peotone senior forward Ruben Velasco earned Class 2A honorable mentions, the same feat Grant Park senior guard and St. Anne senior guard Chris Link accomplished in Class 1A. Reed-Custer senior forward Jacob Reardon received one second-team vote in Class 2A.

A panel of 21 prep sports reporters across the state voted: 15 voters in Class 4A and 17 apiece in the other three classes. A first-team vote was worth five points and a second-team vote was worth three points. Voters voted for five first-team selections and five second-team selections. The top five vote-getters in each class were named to the first team, followed by the next five on the second team. All other players that appeared on at least two ballots received honorable mention.

The top vote-getter in each class were named the Steve Tappa Players of the Year: Davion Thompson (Class 4A, Bolingbrook), Matthew Zobrist (3A, Metamora), Docker Tedeschi (2A, Benton) and Tyjuan Hunter (1A, Hope Academy).

For the teams in their entirety, see below:

Class 4A

First team

Davion Thompson, Bolingbrook, 70

Jaxson Davis, Warren, 52

Devin Cleveland, Kenwood, 48

AL Brooks Jr., Rich 46

Nick Allen, Bradley-Bourbonnais, 45

Second team

Ian Miletic, Rolling Meadows, 44

Phoenix Gill, St. Ignatius 42

Tyreek Coleman, Waubonsie Valley, 42

Bradley Longcor III, Quincy, 36

Kobe Walker, Normal, 36

Honorable mention

Jaden Tyler, H-F, 28; Luke Smith, Addison Trail, 22; Blake Fagbemi. Benet, 17, Vincas Buzelis, Hinsdale Central, 14, Amir Danforth, Rockford Auburn, 9; Daniel Pauliokonis, Benet, 8; Lorenzo Shields, Simeon 6.

Class 3A

First team

Matthew Zobrist, Metamora, 74

Marcos Gonzales, Brother Rice, 72

Leshaun Stowers, Peoria, 69

ADVERTISEMENT

Lincoln Williams, Kankakee, 63

Gabe Sularski, Lemont, 55

Second team

Rykan Woo, DePaul Prep, 51

Rashaun Porter, DePaul Prep, 51

Grant Best, Mount Carmel, 47

Wes Gudeman, Morton, 26

Darius Harrington, Dixon, 25

Honorable mention

EJ Breland, St. Patrick, 16; AJ Demirov, Crystal Lake South, 16; Nasir Rankin, Morgan Park 16; Lyncoln Koester, Mount Zion, 15; J.C. Anderson, Mount Zion, 13; EJ Mosley. St. Laurence, 12; Quinton Kitt, East Peoria, 12; Kyrese Lukens, Herrin, 10; Dustyn Collins, Centralia, 10; Cameron Appenzeller, Glenwood, 8; Ethan Simmons, Marion, 6; David Barnes, Mount Vernon, 6; Archie Goeway, Centralia, 6.

Class 2A

First team

Docker Tedeschi, Benton, 88

Dietrich Richardson, Peoria Manual, 76

Darien Green, Christ the King, 47

Keison Peoples, Bismarck-Henning, 41

Sam Donald, Columbia, 40.

Second team

AJ Keith, Pinckneyville, 39;

Dierre Hill Jr., Althoff, 37;

Maddox Ritzel, Nashville, 34;

Jayden McKinnon, Dyett, 28;

Micah Meiss, El Paso-Gridley, 27.

Honorable mention

Christian Cummings, Rockford Christian, 26; Noah LaPorte, Princeton, 25; Paxton Giertz, Seneca, 24; Andrew Hill, IC Catholic, 20; Rylan Carton, Sherrard, 18; Mitchel Edwards, Carmi-White County, 17; Aaron McClure, Christ the King, 16; Kaden Rakers. Breese Central, 15; Colton Hawkins, Carterville, 11; Hunter Webb, Vienna, 8; Brayden Strombaugh, Tri-Valley, 8; Kutim Heald, Rock Falls, 6; Ray Lee, Manteno, 6; Ruben Velasco, Peotone, 6; Jalon Ellis, Harrisburg, 6; Cason Newton, Byron, 6; Blake Shoufler, Williamsville, 6.

Class 1A

First team

Tyjuan Hunter, Hope Academy, 60;

Ross Robertson, South Beloit, 56;

Nathaniel Marlow, Webber, 55;

Cooper Hoffman, Pecatonica, 50;

Jayden Riley, Yorkville Christian, 41.

Second team

Malachi Persinger, Peoria Christian, 40;

Adam Awender, Eastland, 34;

Brock Fearday, St. Anthony, 30;

Luke Blackford, Calvary, 26;

Antonio Flenoid Jr. Mounds Meridian, 24.

Honorable mention

Ryan Schmidt, St. Anthony, 17; Cole Tripp, Goreville, 16; Parker Krogman, Eastland, 14; Kyle Cooper, Waltonville, 12; Gage Peterson, Waltonville, 10; Hamzah Shouman, Lombard College Prep, 9; Lucas Westendorf, Dieterich, 9; Colin Monan, Mounds Meridian, 9; Sam Edmundson, LeRoy, 8; Blake Brown, Grant Park, 6, Chris Link, St. Anne, 6; Luke McKay, Woodlawn, 6; Nick King, Goreville, 6; Isaiah Lintker, New Athens, 6; Martin Ledbetter, Hinckley-Big Rock, 6; Devon White, Illini Bluffs, 6; Bryson Mossman, Routt, 6.