Jocelyn Sanchez goes for five goals in Kankakee win: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls soccer

Kankakee 9, Momence 0: Jocelyn Sanchez couldn’t be stopped Monday, tallying five goals to help the Kays to a commanding victory and 4-2 record. Regina Vazquez-Vargas had a goal and an assist. Vanessa Arellano, Jasmine Torres and Alexsandra Quintanar scored goals as well. Lenzith Delacruz had an assist.

No individual stats were available for Momence (0-4).

Softball

Milford-Cissna Park 13, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2: Tied 1-1 through four innings, the Bearcats plated an unfathomable 12 runs in the top of the fifth to run away with their sixth win in their first seven games.

Kami Muehling was 2 for 3 with a home run, a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs. She also pitched all five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits, a walk and three strikeouts. Jossalin Lavicka was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Addison Lucht was also 3 for 4 with a double, a stolen base, two runs and three RBIs.

Baseball

Milford 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2: The Bearcats never trailed Monday, scoring two runs in the top of the first and never looking back to improve to 3-5. Caleb Clutteur dazzled on the mound, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits, a walk and 10 strikeouts in 5 ⅔ innings. He also had a hit, a stolen base and scored a pair of runs.

Hixon Lafond had a 3 for 4 day at the plate and stole a base. Colt Halpin was 2 for 4 and scored a run. Aiden Bell and Preston Janssen each had RBI singles, and Bell also stole a base.

Schlarman 11, Cissna Park 1: Jream Renteria’s single was the lone Cissna Park (1-6) hit Monday. Seth Walder started on the mound, allowing eight runs (four earned) on eight hits, five walks and four strikeouts in 3 ⅔ innings.