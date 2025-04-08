Hands Off rally draws crowd

Over 100 people participate in a Hands Off rally at the Kankakee County Courthouse, hosted by Kankakee County Democrats and Indivisible Kankakee on Saturday, April 5, 2025, as part of a nationwide day of demonstrations. (Christopher Breach)

Organizers of Saturday’s Hands Off rally at the Kankakee County Courthouse reported approximately 200 people were in attendance.

The rally, which started at 2 p.m., was held by the Illinois Democratic Women of Kankakee County in conjunction with the Kankakee County Democrats and Indivisible Kankakee.

The Hands Off rally was a nationwide event to protest against the Trump administration’s cuts to the federal government and some of its policies, especially concerning health care, Social Security, schools and Medicare.

Protestors carried homemade signs and some chanted “Hands Off” during the demonstration on a chilly day on the courthouse grounds.

There were more than 1,200 Hands Off protest across the country, according to ABC News.