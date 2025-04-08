Bourbonnais police say don’t drive distracted

BOURBONNAIS – The Bourbonnais Police Department said in a news release it is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts across the state in recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

“Distracted driving is dangerous, claiming 58 lives in Illinois in 2023. We need everyone’s support in making our roads safer, which includes staying focused behind the wheel,” Commander Jason Sztuba said in the release.

“We’re excited to support IDOT’s efforts in educating all road users about the importance of putting your phone away, setting your navigation before your trip begins and driving distraction-free.”

“It has become all too common to see people driving down the road while looking at their phones,” Sztuba said. “People know texting and driving is both dangerous and illegal, but they do it anyway, putting themselves and others at risk. During April, you will see increased law enforcement efforts as officers stop and ticket anyone who violates distracted driving and other Illinois motor vehicle laws.”

In Illinois, using your phone in anything other than hands-free mode is not only dangerous, but also illegal.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.