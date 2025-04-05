Hutton 90th Birthday

Betty Hutton, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. on April 12 at the First Baptist Church of Manteno at 300 E. Third St. in Manteno.

Betty was born on Apr 9, 1935, in Cobden, Ill., the youngest of 13 children to Herman and Ruth Brown. She married Marvin Hutton on June 27, 1954, in Anna, Ill.

She has two daughters: Diana and Doug Uribe, of Bourbonnais; and Shelia and Ernie Lugo, of Parkland, Fla. Betty also has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She retired from K’s Merchandise jewelry department and then spent many winter months in Florida with Marvin over several years.

Betty sang in the choir and is a member of First Baptist Church of Manteno. She has a talent for crafting, baking, cooking, keeping a neat house and always doing for others. All are invited to the open house, as Marvin’s 90th birthday will also be celebrated. He turned 90 earlier this year.