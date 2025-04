Birth Announcements

Ascension Saint Mary, Kankakee

Tim and Chelsea Stanhibel, Bourbonnais, boy, Cade Ryan, March 19, third child.

Cody Jones and Jaclynn Owens, Bourbonnais, girl, Violet Rae, March 23, second child.

Steve Strugnell and Ashley Frimel, Chebanse, girl, Autumn Jacquelyn, March 25, fourth child.

Thomas and Christina Fritz, Wilmington, boy, Walker Dean, March 26, second child.

William and Michelle Arnold, Chebanse, girl, Autumn Grace, March 27, fifth child.

Christopher and Ashley Beane, Bradley, girl, Violet Ann, March 28, third child.

Jonathan Evans and Aliyah Collins, Momence, girl, Alayia Kae Diane, March 28, first child.

Jeremy Foster and Alexisandia Bryant, Kankakee, girl, Winter Jae, March 31, second child.

Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee

Lerman Garcia Criban and Greys Brito Cerda, Clifton, boy, Dereck Ronaldo, March 24, fourth child.

Bryce and Arianna Riberdy, Watseka, girl, Mia Lucille, March 26, first child. The mother is the former Arianna Martin.

Jon Dokter and Monica Banuelos, St. Anne, girl, Alessandra Olivia, March 28, first child.

Normal Moffett and Lydia Jones, Bourbonnais, girl, Normani, March 28, first child.

Kevin and Kelli Schlutt, Herscher, girl, Kylie-Jo Mae, March 28, fourth child.

Richard Boothe and Kamryn Jemar, Peotone, girl, Maisie Noelle, March 28, first child.

James and Brianna Sperry, Kankakee, girl, Reese Brooklyn, March 29, second child.

Essence Verrett, Kankakee, boy, Mazhi Knox, March 30, second child.

Jacob Winkelman and Paiton Mckinney, Fairbury, boy, Kashton Michael Alan, March 31, second child.

Tyler Thornton and Adrianna Johnson, Kankakee, girl, Isabelle Christine, March 31, first child.

Austin and Kelli Wise, Kankakee, girl, Iyla Lynn, March 31, second child.

Gustavo Rodriguez and Amber Huff, Momence, boy, Leo, April 2, third child.