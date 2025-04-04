Beecher’s Taylor Norkus tosses perfect game: Thursday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Softball

Beecher 10, Grant Park 0: Taylor Norkus twirled a six-inning perfect game with 13 strikeouts as the Bobcats improved to 6-0 with two wins Thursday. Elena Kvasnicka was 2 for 3 with two runs and RBIs apiece. Allie Johnson also had a two-hit day, including a double, and drove in three runs. Ava Olson, Makenzie Johnson and Makenna Albert each had a hit and scored two runs, with Olson adding an RBI.

The Dragons fell to 3-5 with their two losses Thursday.

Beecher 18, Grant Park 1: Five first-inning runs set the stage for an 18-run Beecher explosion in a four-inning win in Thursday’s matinee. Makenzie Johnson was 4 for 4 with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Alexa Gliva added three hits, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Allie Johnson went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a pair of runs. Taylor Norkus had an RBI double and scored for a Bobcats lineup that had 10 players combine for 17 hits. Ava Lorenzatti allowed an earned run on two hits and nine strikeouts in a complete game.

Abi Roberts doubled and scored for the Dragons. Cheyenne Hayes had an RBI single.

Manteno 19, Bloom 4: The Panthers broke things open with an 11-run third inning to improve to 6-0 on the season and give head coach Josh Carlile his 400th career victory. They pounded 18 hits as a team, led by a 4 for 4 day from Macy Iwanus that included a triple, four RBIs and a run. Savanna Watkins was 3 for 4 with a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs. Ava Petterson, Aubrie Goudreau, Sophie Peterson, Jaz Manau and Bella Gigliello each had two-hit days and Amiya Carlile stole four bases. Iwanus threw a complete game in the five-inning win, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

Marist 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3: At the defending IHSA Class 4A State runner-up RedHawks, the Boilermakers struck first with a three-run second inning, but ultimately fell to 6-2 on the season. Olivia Woolman was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Shannon Lee had an RBI single. Abbie Hofbauer singled and scored. Lydia Hammond pitched a complete game, allowing even runs (six earned) on 10 hits, two walks and seven strikeouts.

Coal City 13, Joliet West 9: The Coalers started their day at the WJOL Tournament in Joliet with a four-run victory. Madi Petersen and Sierra Anderson each had three hits. Petersen homered, drove in five and scored three runs. Anderson tallied a run. Khloe Picard also homered, finishing the day 2 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs. Kaycee Graf and Juliana Covington each had a pair of hits. Naomi Rodriguez pitched five innings, allowing five earned runs on 12 hits to earn the win.

Joliet Catholic 18, Coal City 3: In their second game of the day in Joliet, the Coalers fell to 4-4 in a five-inning defeat. Kaycee Graf and Mackenna Stewart each had two hits and scored a run, with Graf also adding a stolen base and RBI.

Central 11, St. Anne 1: The Comets rallied late, plating six runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to improve to 8-4 with a six-inning win. Keira Donnelly, Rayven Perkins and Mia Koch-Perzee had two hits apiece. Donnelly tripled twice, scored twice and drove in a run. Perkins doubled, stole three bases, drove in a run and scored three times. Koch-Perzee scored twice and drove in a pair. Sydney Jemar went 5 1/3 innings in the circle and allowed an earned run on three hits, a walk and seven strikeouts.

Maya Anderson, Christey Moore and Alexis Hodges had hits for the Cardinals (1-4). Anderson scored on Hodges’ RBI single.

Sandwich 5, Reed-Custer 4: Reed-Custer rallied with a three-run bottom of the fifth to close its deficit to a run, but couldn’t get the tying run across and fell to 2-4. Kirstin Klein and Adalyn Steichen each had a hit, run and RBI apiece, with Klein’s hit good for a double. Kamryn Wilkey singled and scored. Sophia Moyers went all seven innings on the rubber and allowed five runs (one earned) on eight hits, four walks and nine strikeouts.

St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Iroquois West 3: The Raiders fell to 2-4 with their home loss Thursday. Kyla Dewitt was 2 or 2 with a run and an RBI. Leah Honeycutt singled and scored. Jordyn Meents and Neveah Medina each had RBI singles.

Baseball

Manteno 7, Bloom 3: The Panthers continue on as the last undefeated local baseball team, improving to 8-0 with Thursday’s win. Braden Campbell allowed a pair of unearned runs on a hit, four walks and six strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings before Jake Wendling struck out five and allowed an unearned run over 3 1/3 hitless innings of relief. Campbell also had a two-hit day that included a stolen base, a run and an RBI. Quinn Borden doubled, stole three bases and scored twice. Wendling and Maddox Toepper each had a hit, run and RBI apiece, with Toepper’s hit good for a double.

Morris 6, Wilmington 2: Wilmington slipped back under .500 at 4-5 following its nonconference loss Thursday. Dierks Giess was 2 for 3 and scored. Kyle Farrell doubled and scored. Cooper Holman and Declan Moran had RBIs, with Moran adding a single. Holman allowed six runs (two earned) on five hits, a walk and three strikeouts over five innings.

Beecher 12, Grant Park 2: A 10-run third inning made all the difference for the Bobcats, who improved to 4-3 with their five-inning win. Nicholas Fox pitched all five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits, two walks and six strikeouts. He also doubled, stole two bases, drove in a pair and scored twice. Chase Maher was 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs. Ryan Cruz had an RBI double and scored. Daniel Murphy also had a hit, a run and an RBI.

Brayden Heldt and Nolen Olthoff each singled and scored for the Dragons (3-4). Seth Muehe had an RBI single. Olfhoff allowed just three hits and an earned run in 2 1/3 innings, but was charged with a total of 12 runs thanks to five Dragons errors.

Reed-Custer 2, Sandwich 0: Sophomore Matt Kuban was locked in from the very beginning Thursday, firing a two-hit shutout to help the Comets improve to 6-3. Kuban struck out seven and issued no walks. Jacob Reardon recorded both Reed-Custer RBIs, one on a solo home run in the second inning and another on a sixth-inning sacrifice fly that scored Landen Robinson. Alex Bielfeldt doubled.

Central 5, St. Anne-Donovan 1: Rocco Trevino was sensational on the mound to lead the Comets (4-5) to a sweep of the Cardinals this week, allowing an earned run on a five, two walks and 12 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. Brayden Meents tripled and had a sacrifice fly to total two RBIs. Derek Meier had a pair of hits, scoring once and driving in a run while also stealing a base. Mayson Mitchell had a hit, a run and an RBI.

Jacob Onnen doubled for the Cardinals (5-3) and threw four shutout innings of one-hit ball in relief. Ben Harpster scored the lone St. Anne-Donovan run on Jackson Hawkins’ RBI single in the second.

Cissna Park 5, South Newton (Ind.) 3: Cissna Park (1-4) picked up its first win of the season Thursday. Jream Renteria allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits, five walks and four strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings before Joah Henrichs struck out six and allowed one hit in 2 2/3 innings of relief. Henrichs was also 2 for 3 with a pair of stolen bases and a run. Renteria singled and drove in a pair. Adyn Hamrick singled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run. Seth Walder stole three bases and scored twice.

Girls soccer

Bishop McNamara 2, Beecher 1: The Fightin’ Irish (1-3) got their first win of the season behind goals from Ellen Ehrman and Ava Brockell. Ella Langellier had an assist. Kaneyce Davis had a dozen saves.

No individual stats were immediately available for Beecher (2-3).

Herscher 8, Streator 0: Herscher extended its shutout streak to six straight matches on Thursday. They also remained unbeaten on the season (6-0-1) with the home win in what was their Illinois Central Eight Conference opener.

Gianna Jaime had three goals and two assists, Brooke King had two goals and two assists and Sophie Venckauskas had two goals and one assist. Gianna High added one goal and three assists. Addie Wilkins had two saves in the first half and Danica Woods had four in the second.

Manteno 1, Peotone 0: Michelle Carrera scored the game-winning goal on an assist from Peyton Boros with 4:33 remaining to give the Panthers (4-3) a win in their first Illinois Central Eight Conference opener. Ava Derrico notched an eight-save shutout.

No individual stats were immediately available for Peotone (0-3).

Reed-Custer 10, Wilmington 3: The Comets set a new season high with 10 goals in their road win against the Wildcats to open ICE play. Reed-Custer improved to 3-2 overall on the season while Wilmington fell to 0-3.

Hailey Compton and Gwen Steward both recorded hat tricks for the Comets. Aurora Haake added two goals while Natalie Flores and Abi Koonce had one apiece.

Wilmington got two goals from Audrey Powlick and another from Grace Jones. Alaina Clark assisted on all three goals.

Boys water polo

Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, Bremen 4: The Boilermakers improved to 6-3 on the season Thursday. No individual stats were immediately available.

Girls water polo

Bradley-Bourbonnais 12, Argo 3: A no-doubt victory improved the Boilermakers to 3-2 on the season. No individual stats were immediately available.