Kays hammer Thornton for second win of season: Tuesday Daily Journal Roundup

Baseball

Kankakee 19, Thornton 0: For the second time this season, the Kays absolutely crushed Thornton. After beating the Wildcats 12-0 back on March 26, Kankakee picked up a 19-0 win to improve to 2-5 on the season. They scored six runs in the first, five in the second and eight in the third of the four-inning home win.

Alexander Grill was 2 for 3 with a walk and three runs scored while Eli Stipp was 1 for 3 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Kyree Sykes was 1 for 2 and scored four runs for the Kays. Vacob Vinardi got the win on the mound, allowing one hit over three innings while recording six strikeouts. Stipp closed things out with a hitless fourth inning, striking out one batter.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 6, Plainfield South 5: The Boilermakers picked up their third straight win on Tuesday, but not without a little drama. After scoring a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, the Boilers led 6-2 entering the seventh. The Cougars scored three times in the seventh, and had the bases loaded with two outs, when Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Lucas Garrett ended the game with a strikeout. The Boilers improved to 6-2 on the season.

Cody Freitas was 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run. Mason Shaul also went deep, finishing 2 for 2 with a home run, a walk, an RBI and two runs. Jace Boudreau was 2 for 3 with a walk and a run. Eric Rainbolt was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and two unearned runs over four innings, striking out five.

Manteno 5, Peotone 0: The Panthers completed the season sweep of their rival Blue Devils in Peotone on Tuesday in the second game of a home-and-home series. After winning 12-2 on Monday, Manteno picked up a 5-0 win Tuesday to improve to 7-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Peotone fell to 2-4 (0-2).

Manteno did not score until a fifth-inning double from Tyler Buehler drove in a pair of runs. He later scored on an error. The Panthers added one run in the sixth and another in the seventh. Buehler was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Quinn Borden was 2 for 4 with a run. Andrew Norred pitched four innings, allowing one hit with five strikeouts, while Nolan Canfield pitched three innings, allowing one hit with seven strikeouts.

For Peotone, Tyler Leitelt and Eli Chenoweth both went 1 for 3. Leitelt took the loss on the mound, allowing just four hits and three runs, two earned, over five innings. He recorded seven strikeouts.

Wilmington 9, Reed-Custer 0: Kyle Farrell and Ryan Kettman shut down the Comets on Tuesday as Wilmington picked up its second straight shutout win over Reed-Custer. The Wildcats improved 4-4 and 2-0 in the ICE while Reed-Custer fell to 5-3 (0-2) with the home loss.

Farrell got the start and the win, allowing three hits over five shutout innings. He had six strikeouts. Kettman pitched two hitless innings, walking a batter and striking out four. Lucas Rink was 3 for 3 with two doubles, a walk and two runs. Dierks Geiss was w for 2 with an RBI and two runs.

For Reed-Custer, Alex Bielfeldt went 2 for 3 while Brady Tyree was 1 for 3 with a double. Collin Monroe worked two walks and stole a base.

Coal City 7, Lisle 3: The Coalers stayed red hot on Tuesday, downing ICE opponents Lisle to pick up their seventh win in a row. They improved to 9-1 overall on the season and 2-0 in conference.

Ethan Olson tossed six strong innings to pick up the win, allowing just two hits and two runs, one earned, while recording 11 strikeouts. He was also 1 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs. Connor Henline was 1 for 3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run while Gabe McHigh was 1 for 2 with a triple, two walks and two runs.

Herscher 1, Streator 0: Alec Nicholos and Cam Baker combined to shutout Streator on the road Tuesday, extending the Tigers’ winning streak to three games. They improved to 7-1 on the season and 2-0 in ICE play, having also shutout Streator 7-0 at home Monday.

Nicholos allowed just four hits over four innings with seven strikeouts. Baker had four strikeouts over three three-hit innings. Logan Egerton drove in Tanner Jones with a two-out single in the top of the third for the game’s only run. Jones was 1 for 4 in the game and Egerton was 1 for 3. Gaige Brown was 2 for 4 out of the leadoff spot with two steals.

Iroquois West 12, Momence 11: The Raiders walked off Momence in what was a roller coaster of a game on Monday. Momence took an 11-10 lead with four runs in the top of the seventh inning, just for Iroquois West’s Mario Andrade to double in two runs in the bottom of the inning to give the Raiders the win.

Iroquois West improved to 4-2 on the season.. Andrade was huge for the Raiders, going 3 for 3 with two doubles, two walks, five RBIs and three runs. Rylan Pheiffer was 1 for 3 with four runs, including the game winner. Izzy Alzarez also scored on Andrade’s double. He was 2 for 4 with a walk and three runs.

Momence fell to 2-4 with the loss. Nick Charbonneau went 2 for 3 with two walks, two RBIs and three runs out of the leadoff spot for Momence. Braeden Merrill was also 2 for 3 with two walks. He had a double, three RBIs and a run.

Beecher 15, Grant Park 1: Tuesday marked the River Valley Conference for the Bobcats and the Dragons, with Beecher opening up conference play with an emphatic win. Beecher improved to 3-3 on the season while Grant Park fell to 3-3.

Chase Maher put on a one-man show for Beecher, allowing just two hits and an unearned run over five innings while recording eight strikeouts. He also went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, a steal, three RBIs and a run. Nicholas Fox was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a run while Chasten Clegg was 2 for 4 with a walk, three RBIs and a run.

Grant Park’s two hits belonged to Aiden Overbeek and Joey McGinley. McGinley and Brayden Heldt each had a steal while Seth Muehe had two walks.

Softball

Manteno 7, Peotone 1: The Panthers remained unbeaten on the season and picked up the season sweep of the Blue Devils with a 7-1 win in Peotone on Tuesday. After recording just one hit in Monday’s 1-0 win over Peotone, the Panthers had nine Tuesday to improve to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in ICE play.

Ava Peterson pitched all seven innings, allowing just two hits and an unearned run while recording eight strikeouts. She was also 2 for 4 with an RBI, two runs and a steal. Aubrie Goudreau went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run while Alyssa Singleton was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Klawitter had nine strikeouts for the Blue Devils, who fell to 2-3 (0-2). Jillian Roark and Payton Schnelle had the team’s two hits, both going 1 for 3. Roark had an RBI single in the third inning that scored Autumn Clay.

Wilmington 16, Reed-Custer 5: With 12 runs across the first two innings, Wilmington got off to a hot start in an eventual 11-run win over the Comets on Tuesday in Braidwood. Reed-Custer scored five runs in the bottom of the third, but Wilmington added one in the fourth and three in the fifth to improve to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the ICE. Reed-Custer fell to 2-3 (0-2).

Molly Southall was 1 for 3 with a home run, a walk, three RBIs and two runs for the Wildcats while Taylor Stefancic was 1 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs. Nina Egizio was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and four runs. All three players also stole a base.

For Reed-Custer, Kamryn Wilkey went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Addison Hartman was 1 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run while Kirstin Klein was 2 for 2 with a run.

Beecher 3, Ottawa 0: Ava Lorenzatti and Taylor Norkus continued their strong starts to the season on Tuesday, combining in a shutout effort over Ottawa as Beecher improved to 4-0 on the season. Lorenzatti got the start and the win, allowing just two hits over 5 ⅓ innings with nine strikeouts and one walk. Norkus allowed just one hit over 1 ⅔ innings, striking out four batters and walking none.

Lorenzatti was also 1 for 4 with an RBI double. Makenzie Johnson was 2 for 4 with a run while Tayiah Scanlan was 1 for 3 with a run.

Central 10, St. Anne 0: Sydney Jemar was almost untouchable for the Comets in their road win over the Cardinals on Tuesday. She allowed just one hit, a single in the fourth inning, while recording 13 strikeouts with only one walk. Central improved to 7-4 on the season with the win and 3-0 in River Valley Conference play. St. Anne fell to 0-3 in what was its conference opener.

Ella Ponton was 2 for 3 for Central with an RBI and a run. Mia Koch-Perzee was 1 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run while Rayven Perkins was 1 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and a run. St. Anne’s lone hit belonged to Christey Moore. She was 1 for 1 on the day with a walk.

Iroquois West 17, Momence 2: The Raiders hammered 16 hits, five of which went for extra bases, in a four-inning home win over Momence on Tuesday. Iroquois West improved to 2-3 on the season while Momence fell to 0-4.

Leah Honeycutt was big out of the leadoff spot, going 4 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs. Amelia Scharp was also productive out of the two hole, going 3 for 3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and arun. Jordyn Meents and Autumn Miller both went 2 for 2 with two RBIs apiece. Miller also got the win, allowing one hit and two runs over 3 ⅔ innings, striking out seven.

For Momence, Jada Moss was 1 for 1 on the day with a single and two RBIs. Sydnee Vanswol and Ella Bell scored Momence’s two runs.

Illinois Lutheran 15, Donovan 9: The Wildcats briefly led 2-1 after the first inning, but Illinois Lutheran started to pull away from there to send Donovan to 1-3 on the season with a home loss. Bailey Henneike went 3 for 4 with a triple, a walk, two RBIs and two runs for the Wildcats. Lily Andersonwas 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs while Madelyn Loy was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Evelynn Lopez was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Enyessa Ellis was 2 for 3 with a walk.

Girls soccer

Coal City 8, Mendota 0: Thanks in large part to two goals apiece from Kylee Kennell and Nettie Connor, the Coalers improved to 3-0 on the season with Tuesday’s home win. Faith Horkavy, Hayden Francisco, Kyah Hawkins and Anayi Mayorga all scored a goal apiece. The defense locked down Mendota as Chloe Pluger only needed to make one save in the game.

Manteno 5, Crete-Monee 0: After playing scoreless soccer for nearly the entire first half, the Panthers finally found the back of the net with five minutes to go until halftime. They rode that momentum in the second half, scoring four more goals to improve to 3-3 on the season. Emily Horath had two goals while Peyton Boros had a goal and three assists. Loryn Edwards and Miranda Lingo also scored as Ava Derrico had one save in the shutout win.