Clove Alliance hosting events for April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Each April, communities across the nation recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time to honor survivors, raise awareness and promote prevention efforts to end sexual violence.

Clove Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties, is organizing a variety of events to educate the public and foster alliances.

“Sexual violence is a pervasive issue that affects people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds,” said Tracey Noe Slach, CEO of Clove Alliance.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in three women and one in six men experience sexual violence in their lifetime. Yet, many cases go unreported.

“SAAM is an opportunity to listen to survivors, amplify their voices and take meaningful steps to make your community safer for everyone,” Noe Slach said.

Clove Alliance invites community members to participate in events throughout April:

● Business After Hours (Wednesday): This networking event at Clove Alliance’s Watseka office will show firsthand where hope and healing happens.

● Body Safety Programs with Max and Molly (April 7 and April 9): This program, featuring two teddy bears with an important message, will teach children about body safety and trustworthy adults. It is ideal for pre-k to second-grade children and will be held at the Bourbonnais and Kankakee libraries.

● Double Good Popcorn Fundraiser (April 9-13): Order delicious gourmet popcorn and support Clove Alliance. A portion of every sale goes directly to their mission of helping survivors and preventing sexual violence.

● Brave, Bold, and Believed Art Show (April 10-May 10): Located at the Kankakee County Museum, this exhibition features pieces by local artists that highlight survivors’ resilience and hope. Opening night will be especially impactful.

● Culver’s Fundraiser (April 22): Enjoy a meal at Culver’s in Bourbonnais, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Clove Alliance. Show your support by dining in, carrying out or driving-thru from 5-8 p.m.

● Mental Health Round Table (April 25): A discussion on the intersection of trauma, healing and mental health support for survivors and their loved ones.

● Sexual Assault Crisis Intervention Training (April 28): A comprehensive 40-hour training that benefits anyone who wants to better understand sexual violence and how to support survivors. It is a requirement for Clove Alliance volunteers.

● Resilience Screening (April 30): Take in a screening of Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope. This 1-hour documentary covers research on how trauma in childhood can affect lifelong health.

“Sexual violence is preventable, and we all have a role to play,” Slach said. “By showing up, educating yourself and supporting survivors, you can help create a future free from sexual harm.”

For information, visit clovealliance.org.