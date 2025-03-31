Bourbonnais gets ready for village’s 150th anniversary

BOURBONNAIS – The Village of Bourbonnais is getting ready to celebrate its sesquicentennial.

The 150th anniversary celebration kicks off with the Soirée de Bourbonnais – an outdoor formal gala – Saturday, May 17, at The Grove at Goselin Park, 700 Main St. NW.

Residents can celebrate Bourbonnais from 6 to 10 p.m. with French-inspired hors d’oeuvres and desserts, fine wine, a cash bar, live music and an elegant evening of dancing underneath the stars.

Tickets are available online at bit.ly/3XFggKF.

Mayor Paul Schore is a lifelong resident of the village, who enjoys studying history while attending school.

“This is important to me,” Schore said about the celebration.

Fifty years ago, the village celebrated its 100th birthday with a summer festival.

Friendship Festival

That festival was the beginning of the annual Friendship Festival, which will celebrate its golden anniversary in June.

“The village was much smaller then,” Schore said. “The old Triangle was still there along Main Street and the carnival rides were located on the grounds of the Robert Frost school building.

“We are proud of how far Bourbonnais has come in 150 years and look forward to kicking off a year full of fun events with our community and for our community.”

Additional Sesquicentennial events include an official Happy 150th Birthday, an outdoor concert, a Family Fun Day, a French Heritage Weekend and more.

“These events are free admission for families,” Lindy Casey, Marketing & Public Engagement Manager, explained in a news release. “For those who would like to get more involved in the Sesquicentennial celebration – whether through financial support or hands-on volunteering – we welcome everyone in our community to participate.”

Interested parties may contact the Village Administration Office at 815-937-3570 or email at bourbonnais@villageofbourbonnais.com.

The beginning

In 1875, a referendum was held to allow for incorporation of the community, according to the Village of Bourbonnais website.

Following approval of the referendum, an election was held that May of 1875 for the first village board.

George R. LeTourneau was elected as the village’s first mayor, with board members Francois Sequin, Joseph Legris, Alexis Gosselin, P.L. Monast, Alex LaMontagne, Joseph Goulet, Jacob Thyfault and Len Bessette, according to the village’s website.