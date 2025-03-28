Sounds of comfort coming Friday to Wright home in Kankakee

Pianist Leon Guallart will perform “The Comfort Project” on March 28 at the B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee. (Provided by Wright in Kankakee)

KANKAKEE - The sound of comfort will soon fill the rooms of the B. Harley Bradley House.

At 7 p.m. March 28, pianist Leon Guallart will be presenting “The Comfort Project” in the living room of the Frank Lloyd Wright home at 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

Originally from Barcelona, the Los Angeles-based musician developed this project to be the musical equivalent to be “a warm hug in the middle of winter.”

The pianist said this music was made with the intention to create a space of emotional security for adverse times.

Guallart’s works have been celebrated at festivals across the globe, including the LA Film Festival, the Chicago Indie Film Festival and the Venice TV Awards. He has produced for Sony Music and written a ballet for the Contemporary Ballet of Catalonia.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at wright1900.org/events or by calling 815-936-9630.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Wright In Kankakee is a not-for-profit community-wide project started with the cooperation of the Kankakee County Historic Preservation Commission.