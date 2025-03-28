Bradley teen dies in crash near Lowell, Ind.

LOWELL, Ind. – Lake County officials identified the teenager killed in an early morning single vehicle crash Thursday near Lowell, Ind., as a Bradley resident, according to a story in the Northwest Indiana Times.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the deceased as Carson Kelly, 18, of Bradley, according to the story. An autopsy revealed Kelly suffered multiple blunt force injuries caused by a motor vehicle accident. Toxicology results are still pending.

Kelly was driving a pickup west on 231st Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday when the truck left the roadway, hit a water duct, went airborne, landed and rolled over, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department said.

Kelly was ejected from the pickup, police said. It’s unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the story. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.