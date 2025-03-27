Riverside promotes Bollino to VP of nursing

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently announced the promotion of Ellen Bollino, a registered nurse, to vice president of nursing. Bollino has decades of nursing and management experience.

During her tenure as director of nursing, Bollino (RN, MSN, CEN) demonstrated leadership ability and dedication to the nursing team.

“Her strong clinical expertise, combined with her keen understanding of operational and quality improvement principles, have made her an invaluable asset to our organization,” said Riverside Healthcare President and CEO Phil Kambic. “I am confident that she will continue to make significant contributions to the success of Riverside.”

As vice president of nursing, Bollino will oversee inpatient nursing, the Family Birthing Center, and clinical resource management.

“I am honored to take on the role of vice president of nursing and look forward to leading Riverside Healthcare’s dedicated team of nurses and nursing assistants as we continue to uphold the highest standard of compassion, innovation and clinical excellence for the communities we serve,” Bollino said.

Bollino has 23 years of nursing experience and has previously been in the role of director of nursing and director of emergency services at several Chicago-area medical centers.

Prior to that, Bollino worked at Riverside for 15 years, most recently as the manager of emergency and observation services. She earned her Master of Science in nursing and Bachelor of Science in nursing from Olivet Nazarene University and her Associate of nursing degree from Kankakee Community College. She is also a member of the Illinois Nursing Foundation American Nurses Association Bylaws Committee.