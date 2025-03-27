McKnight Road now Champion’s Way

A 3D visualization shows the planned entry to the Bradley sports complex. Visitors entering the sporting complex will be traveling along the renamed road, Campion's Way. (Provided by Village of Bradley)

BRADLEY – There is a new street in Bradley, and its name reflects the new development along its surface now nearing completion.

Truth be told, its an old road. The road just has a new name.

By a unanimous vote Monday, the Bradley Village Board approved the renaming of the approximate quarter-mile East McKnight Road to Champion’s Way.

Why Champion’s Way?

Simple. This is the stretch of road which will connect those seeking to enter the more than $45 million, 12-diamond Bradley Sports Complex as they turn off Bradley Boulevard (formerly known as Illinois Route 50).

Bradley leadership noted numerous names were suggested for the street, but they wanted a street name which did not identify with one particular sport versus another.

In this northern section of Bradley, immediately east of the Kohl’s-anchored Bradley Commons Shopping Center, it will be all things sports.

The village is banking on a large number of travel baseball and softball teams turning out at the complex this spring, summer and fall to play on the lighted diamonds.

If those traveling along with the young athletes spend some time in area retail outlets and dining establishments that wouldn’t be a bad thing either, village officials have said.

The village reported that dozens of teams have already committed for tournament play at the complex.

At least a portion of the artificial turf fields will be ready for play in roughly one month from now.