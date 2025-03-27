Former BBCHS star Owen Freeman commits to Creighton

Iowa's Owen Freeman (32) attempts to block a shot from Wisconsin's Steven Crowl during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye arena at the University of Iowa Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Daily Journal/Mason Schweizer)

One of the most coveted players in the NCAA Men’s Basketball transfer portal, former Bradley-Bourbonnais star Owen Freeman, has a new home.

Freeman, who had three standout seasons at Bradley-Bourbonnais before transferring to Moline for his senior year in 2022-23, will transfer to Creighton, On3 Sports reported Wednesday.

The 2022 Daily Journal Boys Basketball Player of the Year spent his first two college seasons at Iowa, earning the media Big Ten Freshman of the Year award last season and was leading the Hawkeyes with 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game before a finger injury ended his season after just 19 games.

The 6-foot-10 center will now head to Omaha, where the Blue Jays are graduating four-year starter and four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Kalkbrenner and welcome Freeman has his likely replacement as the starting big man. The Blue Jays went 25-11 this season and were defeated by No. 1 Auburn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.