The New Jerusalem Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Bradley will host its annual Community Guest Day at 11 a.m. on March 29. The church is located at 1605 E. North St. in Bradley.

Community members who will be recognized and celebrated include Pastor Rodney Lake, Aaron and Tocarra Robinson, Alicia Kleinert and Jahana Holloway. Former Pastor Abraham Henry will be the guest speaker.

All are invited to a spirit-led Bible study at 10 a.m. A fellowship lunch will be provided after the celebration.