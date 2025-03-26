Boilermakers swipe 11 bags in blowout win: Daily Journal Tuesday Roundup

Baseball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 17, Paragould (Ark.) 4: The Boilermakers ran wild in their second game of the Gulf Shores Classic in Alabama on Tuesday, stealing 11 bases as a team in their 13-run thrashing of Paragould. They also recorded 11 hits and worked 11 walks as they improved to 2-1 on the season.

Cody Freitas was 2 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI, two runs scored and a steal. Mason Shaul was 1 for 3 with three RBIs, a run scored and two steals. Jace Boudreau and Kason Bynum also had two steals apiece. Eric Rainbolt and Ian Irps each worked three innings for the Boilers, with both allowing four hits and two runs in their outings. Rainbolt had five strikeouts and Irps had two.

Bishop McNamara 12, Reed-Custer 7: Led by a big performance from Jacob Lotz at home on Tuesday, the Fightin’ Irish picked up their third straight win to open the season while handing the Comets their first loss after a 3-0 start of their own.

Lotz was 3 for 3 with a home run, a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. He also got the win on the mound, pitching two innings in relief and allowing two hits and three runs, one earned, while striking out five. Dom Panozzo started on the mound, recording seven strikeouts over three innings, while also going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

For Reed-Custer, Joe Bembenek went 2 for 4 with a walk and an RBI out of the leadoff spot. Landen Robison went 2 for 4 with two runs while Collin Monroe was 1 for 2 with two walks, two runs and an RBI.

Momence 8, Central 7: Momence held on to win a nailbiter on the road Tuesday to pick up their first win of the season. Trailing 7-6 entering the top of the seventh, Momence scored on a fielder’s choice and then on an RBI single from Braeden Merrill to take a late lead. Central nearly tied it up with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Momence’s Brogan Halpin threw out Griffin Parks at home plate to end the game. Momence improved to 1-2 while Central fell to 1-3.

Halpin also went 1 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs for Momence. Nick Charbonneau was 2 for 3 with a walk and three runs scored out of the leadoff spot while Shane Cook was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

For Central, Blake Chandler was 2 for 4 with two runs while Brysen Meents was 2 for 3 with and RBI and a run. Rocco Trevino and Reece Bourdeau were both 2 for 4, with Boudreau also recording an RBI.

Herscher 10, St. Anne-Donovan 1: Payten Young was 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored on Tuesday as he led the Tigers to a big win at home, improving their record to 3-0 on the young season. The loss was the first this season for the Cardinals, who fell to 3-1.

Tanner Jones was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored for Herscher while Keegan Andre was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Nash Brubaker was strong on the mound, allowing just one hit and one run over five innings. Reed Laird allowed one hit over two shutout frames in relief.

Carter Ponton took the loss for St. Anne-Donovan, but was also 1 for two with an RBI, driving in Jackson Hawkins who drew a walk earlier in the fifth inning. Dalton Duncan had the Cardinals’ other hit, a seventh-inning single.

Coal City 14, Iroquois West 4: After entering the third inning trailing 4-1, the Coalers scored 13 unanswered runs across the third, fourth and fifth innings to end the game early with a five-inning win at home. Coal City worked 17 walks as a team to fuel the big win, improving to 4-1 on the season. The Raiders fell to 0-2 with the loss.

Ethan Olson was 1 for 1 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs for the Coalers. Dylan Young was 1 for 1 with four walks, two RBIs and two runs while Lance Cuddy was 1 for 1 with a double, two walks and three runs.

For Iroquois West, Mario Andrade was 3 for 3 with two RBI. Rylan Pheifer was 0 for 2 but worked a walk and scored two runs. Caleb Fauser and Julian Melgoza also had hits for the Raiders.

Manteno 13, Milford 6: Manteno improved to 2-0 with a road win over Milford, playing its season opener, on Tuesday. Leading 7-6, the Panthers scored six runs in the top of the seventh innings to put the game away.

Maddox Toepper went 3 for 3 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored for the Panthers. Tyler Buehler, Quinn Borden, Jake Wendling and Brady Hespen all had two hits apiece for Manteno while Andrew Norred and Moises Garcia had two RBIs apiece.

For Milford, Colt Halpin was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Caleb Clutteur was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run while Aiden Bell was 1 for 1 with two walks and two runs.

Peotone 11, Thornton Fractional South 1: The Blue Devils improved to 2-1 on the season with Tuesday’s five-inning win at home. Tyler Leitelt was in control on the mound for Peotone, pitching all five innings and allowing just four hits and one run while recording 10 strikeouts. At the plate, he also drew a walk and scored a run. Ruben Velasco went 2 for 3 with two doubles, three RBIs, three runs and two steals. Josh Barta went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Joliet West 5, Wilmington 3: Coming off their first win of the season last Friday, the Wildcats took a tough loss at home Tuesday when Joliet West broke a 3-3 tie with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning. The loss dropped Wilmington to 1-3 on the season.

Lucan Rink was 2 for 4 with a solo home run for the Wildcats. Dierks Geiss was 1 for 4 with an RBI and Declan Moran was 1 for 2 with a run scored. Kyle Farrell allowed just one hit and one unearned run over four innings, striking out four.

Salt Fork 12, Watseka 2: The Warriors took a road loss Tuesday after issuing 10 walks to a Salt Fork team that needed just five hits to plate its 12 runs. The Warriors fell to 0-3 in the early stages of the season.

Andrew Shoemaker was 1 for 3 with an RBI double and a stolen base for Watseka. Quinn Starkey was 1 for 2 with a run scored Austin Morris was 0 for 2 with a walk and a run.

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Coal City 0: Lydia Hammond tossed a gem for Bradley-Bourbonnais at home on Tuesday, recording 11 strikeouts and just one hit over six shutout innings. The Boilermakers improved to 3-0 with the win while the Coalers fell to 1-1.

Hammond also went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Bella Pusateri was 3 for 4 with two runs while Suttyn Hop was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs. Shannon Lee was 3 for 4 while Tristin Woods, Abbie Hofbauer and Bristol Schriefer had two hits apiece.

For Coal City, Madalyn Petersen had the team’s lone hit while Khloe Picard worked a walk as the Coalers’ only other baserunner.

Central 14, Momence 0: Sydney Jemar was perfect in the circle for Central on Tuesday, not allowing a single Momence base runner across five innings in the Comets’ blowout win. She recorded eight strikeouts as she led Central to a 3-2 record on the season. The game was the season opener for Momence.

Lia Prairie was 3 for 3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored for the Comets while Mia Koch-Perzee was 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Keira Donnelly went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Grant Park 16, Illinois Lutheran 2: The Dragons broke into the win column for the first time this season with a blowout win on the road Tuesday, improving to 1-2 on the year. Cheyenne Hayes did a little bit of everything for Grant Park. She pitched all five innings and allowing just two hits and two runs while recording 15 strikeouts, and also went 3 for 3 at the plate with a triple, a walk, four RBIs and a run scored.

Claire Sluis was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run while Lola Malkowski was 1 for 3 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs. Emily Voigt went 1 for 2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilmington 20, Romeoville 0: The Wildcats hammered Romeoville on the road Tuesday, scoring 20 runs in the four-inning game to improve to 3-1 on the season. Their three wins have come by a combined score of 57-1.

Taylor Stefancic went 3 for 4 with two doubles, six RBIs and two runs. Addison Billingsly also had a big day at the plate, going 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs. Taryn Gilbert went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs while Molly Southall was 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs. Lexi Strohm allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out five across her four innings of work.

Salt Fork 17, Watseka 7: The score was tied 7-7 entering the bottom of the third inning in Tuesday’s game between Watseka and Salt Fork, but the Storm then scored 10 unanswered runs to send the Warriors to 1-2 on the season.

Noelle Schroeder and Sarah Parsons both went 3 for 4 out of the top two spots in the lineup for the Warriors. Schroeder had a double, three RBIs and two runs while Parsons had an RBI, a run and a stolen base. Rennah Barrett and Emma Klopp both went 2 for 3.

Bismarck-Henning 14, Milford-Cissna Park 3: After starting the season 3-0, the Bearcats took their first loss of the season on Tuesday. Lillie Harris led Milford-Cissna Park offensively, going 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Jossalin Lavicka was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run while Evie Niebuhr was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 15, Iroquois West 5: The Raiders fell to 0-2 on the season Tuesday with their second road loss in a row. Jordyn Meents was 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs for Iroquois West while Kyla Dewitt was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored. Hadley Beeler was 1 for 2 with a run and a stolen base.

Girls Soccer

Kankakee 8, Wilmington 4: The Kays improved to 3-0 on the season with Tuesday’s win over a Wilmington team playing its season opener. The Wildcats led 4-1 at halftime before Kankakee erupted for seven goals in the second half.

Alaina Clark had a hat trick for Wilmington in the loss, and also assisted on the Wildcats’ other goal by Addison VanDuyne. Not individual stats were immediately available for Kankakee.

Bloom 8, Manteno 0: The Panthers allowed five first half goals and three more in the second half to fall on the road Tuesday. They dropped to 1-2 on the season with the loss. Kimberly Flores had 15 saves for Manteno.