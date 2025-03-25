Kankakee native earns Naval honor

Petty Officer 1st Class David Schneider, a native of Kankakee, was recently named Judge Advocate General’s 2024 Service Member of the Year serving aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Petty Officer 1st Class David Schneider, a native of Kankakee, was recently named Judge Advocate General’s 2024 Service Member of the Year serving aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Schneider graduated from Western Illinois University in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration and from Rogers William University in 2018 with an associate’s degree in paralegal studies.

“Receiving this honor represents the sacrifices my sailors, leadership, command and our families yielded through unconditional support,” Schneider said.

“I am not receiving this honor, as it belongs to the Best Damn Ship in the Navy, our families, shipmates across the organization and represents a dedication to keeping up with the world-wide forever burning flame of justice.”

Schneider joined the Navy more than 10 years ago.

“The Navy has helped me strengthen my leadership amongst my peers and junior sailors,” Schneider said. “It has empowered me to provide effective, career-impacting mentorship to the same. The Navy strengthens my ‘humble lens’ and has exponentially raised my threshold for positively impacting the lives of those I come in contact with.”

Today, Schneider serves as a legal man responsible for preparing and processing legal documents in the areas of military justice, legal assistance, and administrative, civil and operational law.

“I most enjoy the endless opportunity the Navy provides, preventing stagnant progression and yielding a culture of continuous growth which can be shared to bring all sailors together in its own unique way, strengthening those who take action,” Schneider said.

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier currently operating out of Norfolk, Va. She is the first ship named after the 34th President of the United States and General of the Army, Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“LN1 Schneider’s focus on my five lines of effort are validated through his actions,” said Capt. Shane Thomas Marchesi, commanding officer of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“He takes care of every sailor’s needs in any role he fills. He is focused on the ship’s repairs, pushing for a timely return to the fight. He continuously leads training to leaders and junior sailors in vital roles, positively impacting shipboard habitability and casualty responses.

“He unifies our command and cross-organizational partners, improving our operational excellence and lethality. It is because of sailors like LN1 Schneider that we are the ‘Best Damn Ship in the Navy,’” the Navy said in a news release.

The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

Schneider serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“I most enjoy the endless opportunity the Navy provides, preventing stagnant progression and yielding a culture of continuous growth which can be shared to bring all sailors together in its own unique way, strengthening those who take action,” Schneider said.