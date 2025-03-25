High Point Residence expands with memory care facility

High Point Residence Kankakee recently held a ribbon cutting at its new memory care facility at 1975 E. Court St. in Kankakee. (sub)

High Point Residence Kankakee recently announced the grand opening of its new two-story memory care expansion, adding 50 additional private apartments to serve seniors with memory care needs.

The new development, at 1975 E. Court St., is designed to provide quality care for residents, including those on fixed incomes, with Medicaid and Medicaid-pending applications accepted.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the significant milestone, with several distinguished guests in attendance, including Joseph Chase and Michael Zahtz, principals of Vantage Senior Care; Collette Smart, vice president of operations and wellness services; and Toni Christon, executive director of High Point Residence Kankakee.

Also present were Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, Barbi Brewer-Watson, executive director of the Kankakee Economic and Community Development Agency, members of the Kankakee Chamber of Commerce and other community leaders.

“This expansion is a vital step in addressing the growing need for specialized memory care in our community,” Christon said. “We are excited to offer a safe, supportive and engaging environment where residents can thrive.”

The newly-constructed apartments provide a living space tailored to individuals with memory care needs. Residents will receive three daily meals, housekeeping, laundry services and a variety of engaging memory care activities designed to promote well-being.

With admissions now open, interested families are encouraged to inquire about availability. For information, call the admissions department at 815-258-1219.