Mac softball falls short in opening-day pitchers' duel: Saturday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Bishop McNamara's Teagan McCue, left, forces St. Laurence's Demi Lotus at second base and prepares to throw to first for a double play during Saturday's game at McNamara. (Mason Schweizer)

Softball

St. Laurence 2, Bishop McNamara 1: The Fightin' Irish (0-1) got a solid day in the circle Saturday from Victoria Torres, who allowed an earned run on four hits and no walks in five innings and Joslynn Dole, who allowed an earned run on three hits over two inning. However, their own lineup was stymied by the St. Laurence duo of Breanna Cahue and Madison Misch, who combined to allow only three hits and striking out 11.

Rhaya DePaulo, Gabby Burnett and Torres had McNamara’s hits. DePaulo’s single in the fifth brought in Teagan McCue, who drew a pair of walks.

Herscher 8, Lexington 7: Anistin Hackley’s walkoff double helped the Tigers (3-0) complete a dramatic comeback win from a 7-1 deficit. Hackley totaled three hits (two doubles) and three RBIs.

RyLyn Adams had three hits and scored a run. Emery Fritz was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Addy Whitaker singled, doubled and drove in a run.

Baseball

Reed-Custer 4, Newark 3: The Comets (2-0) saw Nolan Smith allow two earned runs and strike out seven over five innings of work to set them up for a one-run win. Alex Bielfeldt singled in all three of his at-bats and scored a run. Jacob Reardon smacked an RBI triple and scored. Brady Tyree and Luca Trucano each scored a run.

Beecher 7, Bloom 3: Santino Imhof allowed three unearned runs on two hits and struck out 11 over four innings of work before Chasten Clegg closed out the Beecher win with three hitless innings of relief to improve to 2-1. Ryan Cruz went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Imhof had a pair of hits, as well, both scoring and driving in a run.

Girls soccer

Herscher 7, Momence 0: The Tigers started their doubleheader Saturday with a hat trick from Sophie Venckauskas and a goal apiece from Danica Woods, Avery Jones, Leia Haubner and Gianni Jaime. Jaime also had three assists. Addie Wilkins had a shutout in goal.

Herscher 9, St. Edward 0: Herscher improved to 3-0 on the season after combining for two wins by a 16-0 margin Saturday. Giana High, Jaime and Claire Chinski had two goals apiece. Haubner, Venckauskas and Wilkins each had a goal. High and Jaime each had three assists, with Avery Jones, Venckauskas and Chinski each adding an assist. Woods had a shutout at goal.