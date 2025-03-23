Bourbonnais Library hosts craft supply exchange

BOURBONNAIS — Visitors can celebrate sustainability and a culture of sharing with a free, all-ages, craft supply exchange from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 at the Bourbonnais Public Library.

April is the perfect month to refresh your creative spaces, both figuratively and literally. One can clear out unused materials, give them a new home, and maybe even discover inspiration for the next creative project.

Whether one knits, sews, scrapbooks, paits, beads, embroiders, or enjoy any other crafts, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Registered donations can be dropped off at the library from April 1-11.

This program is for ages 12 and up. Registration required.

Find more information and register for this event at https://bourbonnaislibrary.org/craft-supplyswap-info/.