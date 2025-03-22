Daily Journal 2024-25 All-Area girls basketball team

First Team

Bishop McNamara senior Trinity Davis

Trinity Davis, Bishop McNamara, senior, guard: Davis led the Fightin' Irish to a 27-8 record and sectional championship this season. She did so while averaging an area-high 20.4 points per game and making 122 3-pointers while shooting 43% from deep. She also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game. Davis earned Second-Team IBCA Class 2A All-State honors and was named the Daily Journal Girls Player of the Year. She wrapped her stellar career with the Irish with more than 1,800 career points.

Cissna Park junior Addison Lucht

Addison Lucht, Cissna Park, junior, guard: The Timberwolves earned a third-place finish at the Class 1A State Finals this season with Lucht leading the way. She averaged 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and four steals per game and had an assist/turnover ratio of 1.41 as the team’s primary ball handler. Lucht also was named First-Team IBCA Class 1A All-State for her efforts this season.

Kankakee senior TaLeah Turner

TaLeah Turner, Kankakee, senior, guard: A four-year starter for the Kays, Turner wrapped up her career by helping lead Kankakee to an 18-12 record and second-place conference finish with a 10-2 conference record. She earned IBCA Class 3A All-State Special Mention honors in the process. She averaged 13.5 points per game, second on the team, to go with six rebounds, four assists and three steals per game.

Kankakee sophomore Ava Johnson

Ava Johnson, Kankakee, sophomore, forward: In her first season with the Kays after transferring from Bradley-Bourbonnais, Johnson quickly looked at home on her new team. She led the Kays in scoring and rebounding with 15.39 points and eight rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the floor. Johnson earned IBCA Class 3A All-State Special Mention honors as she and the Kays advanced to a regional championship this season.

Watseka senior Megan Martin

Megan Martin, Watseka, senior, forward/center: The Warriors won their fourth regional title in a row this season, and Martin was around for all four. For her senior season, she helped lead Watseka to a 28-5 season and a spot in the sectional championship game for the second time in her career. Martin averaged 13 points and nine rebounds per game and was named Third-Team IBCA Class 2A All-State.

Second team

Abby Bonilla, Bradley-Bourbonnais, G

Gracie Schroeder, Central, G

Kylee Kennell, Coal City, G

Lauryn Hamrick, Cissna Park, F

Maddie Gesky, Manteno, C

Third ream

Laylah Lou Walters, Donovan-St. Anne, G

Sami Liaromatis, Wilmington, G

Christa Holohan, Watseka, G/F

Leigha Brown, Bishop McNamara, G/F

Aylin Lagunas, Beecher, F

Honorable Mention

Eliana Isom, Bishop McNamara; Trinitee Thompson, Bishop McNamara; Nat Coday, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Leila Middlebrook, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Eriannah Martinez, Central; Josie Neukomm, Cissna Park; Emma Rodriguez, Coal City; Maddie Simms, Gardner-South Wilmington; Zoey Baldridge, Grace Christian; Abi Roberts, Grant Park; Annistin Hackley, Herscher; Elsie Hoffman, Herscher; Phylicity Leonard, Iroquois West; Amelia Scharp, Iroquois West; Malea Harrison, Kankakee; Emily Horath, Manteno; Lila Prindeville, Manteno; Sydnee VanSwol, Momence; Olivia Moe, Peotone; Leah Grace, Reed-Custer; Gwen Stuart, Reed-Custer; Alyssa Wollenzein, Reed-Custer; Macey Monacelli, Trinity; Kami Muehling, Watseka-Milford; Skylar Rossow-Knight, Wilmington