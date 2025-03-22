Boilers compete at SWSC Indoor Meet: Daily Journal Friday Roundup

Track and Field

SouthWest Suburban Conference Boys Indoor Meet: The Bradley-Bourbonnais boys track and field team competed in the SouthWest Suburban Conference Indoor Meet at Olivet Nazarene on Friday, placing ninth as a team. The highest individual finisher for the Boilermakers was Malachi Lee, who placed second in the long jump with a jump of 6.66 meters.

Baseball

St. Anne-Donovan 8, Watseka 5: Five one-run innings Cassen Berryhill and a two-run home run from Carter Ponton put St. Anne-Donovan in position to withstand Watseka’s comeback push Friday. The Cardinals improved to 3-0 on the season with the road win while the Warriors fell to 0-2.

Berryhill picked up the win allowing five hits and an unearned run in his five innings while striking out six. Ponton was 1-for-3 with his home run and Jackson Hawkins went 1-for-1 with three walks, two runs scored and an RBI.

For Watseka, Austin Morris was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored while James Newell was 2-for-3 with a run. Frankie Shervino went 2-for-4.

Central 6, Hoopeston 4: The Comets picked up their first win of the season Friday at home, improving to 1-1, after taking the lead over the Cornjerkers with four runs in the fourth inning. Central had trailed 3-0 after the first inning. Rocco Trevino earned the win for Central, striking out 10 while pitching all seven innings. Meier went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored. Brysen Meents was 1-for-3 with three RBIs.

Reed-Custer 11, Plano 3: Alex Bielfeldt made sure the season opened on a high note for the Comets on Friday. He picked up the win on the mound for the Comets, allowing five hits and three runs, only one of which was earned, across six innings. He also went 2-for-4 from the plate with a solo home run, one of two home runs for the Comets on the day. Thomas Emery added a two-run shot. Collin Monroe and Joe Bembenek both went 2-for-2 in the game.

Wilmington 10, Prairie Central 0: After back-to-back losses to open the season, Wilmington broke into the win column in its home opener Friday. Ryan Kettman and Kyle Farrell combined to throw all five innings in the shutout. Zach Ohlund went 3-for-3 from the plate with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored. Kettman also went deep with a solo home run while Dierks Geiss was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run.

Woodland 7, Gardner-South Wilmington 6: After winning their season opener, the Panthers have now suffered consecutive walkoff losses, both in games they led entering the bottom of the seventh. On Friday, they allowed a pair of one-out runs to Woodland. Case Christensen was 3-for-3 from the plate with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Ryan Milette was 1-for-3 with a solo home run.

Chicago Christian 19, Beecher 1: The Bobcats took a tough loss on the road Friday to fall to 1-1 in the early stages of the season. Ryan Cruz hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the first, scoring Nicholas Fox who had walked to open the game. Clayton McKnight, Chase Maher and Chasten Clegg had hits for Beecher.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Iroquois West 0: The season opened Friday with a road loss for the Raiders. Izzy Alvarez and Rylan Pheifer had the two hits for Iroquois West in the game. Pheifer also stole a base and Ontiveros stole two bases.

Minooka 12, Coal City 1: The Coalers took their first loss of the season on Friday, falling to Minooka at home. Ethan Olson had the lone hit on the day for Coal City, doubling to lead off the second inning and scoring on an error. Lance Cuddy reached base twice, walking once and being hit by a pitch.

Softball

Milford-Cissna Park 10, Donovan 7: Lillie Harris’ fifth-inning grand slam proved to be the game-winning hit for the Bearcats Friday. It put Milford-Cissna Park up 9-4 and gave them breathing room to survive a comeback push from the Wildcats to improve to 3-0 on the season. Donovan fell to 1-2.

Harris went 3-for-4 total with five RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base. Jossalin Lavicka was 3-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored. Kami Muehling earned the win, recording eight strikeout and pitching all seven innings.

For Donovan, Bailey Henneike and Lily Anderson both went 2-for-4 with an RBI with Anderson also scoring two runs. Chloe Ponton was 1-for-4 with two RBI while Laylah Lou Walters scored three runs.

Watseka 20, St. Anne 4: The Warriors picked up their first win of the season in blowout fashion on Friday, bouncing back from a season-opening loss to beat the Cardinals in Watseka. They improved to 1-1 on the season while St. Anne fell to 0-2.

Christa Holohan led Watseka by going 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, six RBIs and three runs scored. Noelle Schroeder was 4-for-4 with four runs, Skylar Kennedy was 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored and Kyah Westerfield was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

For St. Anne, Tia Sykes was 1-for-1 with a walk and a run scored. Lily Fox was 1-for-2 with a run while Tiffany DeYoung and Addison Rafalski each had an RBI.

Central 10, Hoopeston 0: After losing the season opener 1-0 on Tuesday, the Comets picked up a blowout win at home Friday to improve to 1-1 on the season. Sydney Jemar allowed just one hit, a single, while recording 16 strikeouts across six shutout innings. Rayven Perkins went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Lia Prairie was 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs.

Coal City 9, Prairie Central 3: The Coalers hosted Prairie Central for their season opener on Friday, getting the win behind 6.2 strong innings from Masyn Kuder and a three-hit day from Khloe Picard. Kuder allowed three hits and one unearned run while recording nine strikeouts in the game. Picard was 3-for-4 with two triples, two RBIs and two runs scored. Madalyn Peterson, Addison Harvey and Darcy Ness all had two hits for the Coalers.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14, Iroquois West 4: The Raiders opened the season with a road loss on Friday. Amelia Scharp was 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. Cameron Bork was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Jordyn Meents drew a walk and scored a run.