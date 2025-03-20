Municipal Bank adds to its board

Municipal Bank recently announced the appointment of Marsha Lloyd and David Stejkowski to the Board of Directors.

Lloyd joins the board with over 40 years of experience in the finance industry, including the past 14 years at Municipal Bank, where she currently serves as senior vice president and chief residential loan officer. Prior to her current role, she held key leadership positions at City National Bank, Kankakee Federal Savings and First National Bank-Grant Park.

A lifelong Kankakee resident, she has made a significant impact to the community through her volunteer work with the Saint Mary’s Hospital Community Leadership Board, Child Network Board, The Salvation Army Advisory Board, Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and Kankakee Community Foundation Board.

Lloyd was honored in 2016 as a finalist for YES Magazine’s Woman of the Year for her volunteer service to the community and in 2021 received the Chamber’s Athena Leadership Award recognized for outstanding contribution to women’s leadership. She is also a mother of two adult children and has two grandchildren.

David Stejkowski, a longtime Kankakee County resident and attorney with more than 30 years of experience, is the principal at The Stejkowski Law Firm LLC, concentrating in commercial real estate and more recently, estate planning. Stejkowski has served as president of the Bourbonnais Public Library District since 2013 and previously as a trustee.

He is also a past member of the Kankakee County Regional Planning Commission and past chair of the Pastoral Council of the Diocese of Joliet. A life-long musician, Stejkowski is a cantor at St. John Paul II Parish and a percussionist in the River Valley Wind Ensemble. He lives in Bourbonnais with his wife, Dr. Maria Garcia, co-owner of ABC Pediatrics. They have a son and two grandsons, all of whom live in the area.

Lloyd and Stejkowski bring expertise and community ties to Municipal Bank’s Board of Directors, joining members Mike Allegro, Melvin Blanchette, Noel Burke, W. Pat Gilmore, Kendra Karlock, Kent Karlock, Elizabeth Kubal, Matt McBurnie, Clay Smiley and Cathy Boicken.

“With 53 years of historical strength and year-after-year recognition as the leading bank and mortgage lender in the region, Municipal continuously seeks ways to build trust and better serve our customers,” said Boicken, president of Municipal Bank. “Marsha and David’s addition strengthens our leadership and deepens our commitment to the community.”

Municipal Bank is at 720 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais with a branch in Momence at 228 N. Dixie Hwy. For information, visit municipalbank.com.