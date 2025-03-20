Farmers take the stage

A farmer tills a field in rural Kankakee near Grinnell Road as planting began in 2024. Approximately 17% of the Kankakee County economy is based in agriculture. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

BRADLEY – The spring’s warmth has returned – mostly – as Kankakee and Iroquois County farmers begin to work the region’s fertile soil as they make way for the planting process.

And as winter weather has largely receded from the Midwest, one mainstay has returned, that being the area’s Farm Family of the Year.

The once annual honor awarded by The Daily Journal, the torch was picked up by the area rotary clubs and its return honored the farm families headed by Buckingham-area father-and-son duo Phil and Brad Moritz.

The two farmers and their families were formally honored at a Wednesday luncheon at Hoppy Pig in Bradley.

While some 17% of Kankakee County’s economy being agricultural based, the return seemed only obvious, Peggy Sue Munday said, who is from the Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary Club and the driving force for the return of the farm honor.

The title sponsor for the award and its banquet is Harvest Solar, with its Illinois office based in Champaign.

Allen Bonthuis, with Harvest Solar, said the Michigan-based company took only about five minutes to commit to sponsoring the event.

Harvest Solar, owned by Mark and Wendy Olinyk of Michigan, is a solar dealership for largely commercial and ag solar accounts, which is an ever-growing market, Bonthuis said.

The company does not operate what are commonly known as solar farms, the multi-area solar farms which are becoming common throughout Illinois and Kankakee County.

Bonthuis said Illinois is one of nation’s leading states in terms of renewable energy, mainly solar and wind.

Regarding the farm award, Donnie Benoit, a Kankakee County Farm Bureau member and area farmer, expressed gratitude that the award program was brought back.

“I always thought this was a nice honor,” Benoit said. “Ag is such a huge part of this county.”

He also is well aware the number of traditional farm families is declining as more operations are being consolidated and becoming commercialized.

Brad, who also works in seed sales for Synergy Seeds Inc. in Bonfield, said he and his father will each be operating planters once spring weather arrives. One will be putting corn seed into the earth, while the other will be planting soybeans.

The two men, both graduates of Tri Point High School, farm about 3,000 acres in Kankakee, Livingston and Ford counties.

Be careful

With area farmers returning to the fields this spring for planting, area motorists are encouraged to proceed with caution as they encounter large farm equipment on area roads.

Here are a few tips for drivers:

· Slow down when approaching farm equipment.

· Allow extra time for travel or consider alternative routes during farming seasons.

· Avoid blind spots and assume equipment operators might not see all vehicles.

· Exercise patience, maintain distance and use caution when passing.

· Watch for hazard lights and turn signals before making lane changes or passing maneuvers.