Zonta Club accepting leadership award applications

The Zonta Club of Kankakee is currently taking applications for the Zonta Women in Business Leadership Award. This award celebrates excellence and recognizes outstanding achievements by women who are driving innovation and creating an impact in the business world.

Women, aged 18-35 at the time of application, who demonstrate evidence of the following, are eligible to apply. Attributes that will be considered are:

· Exceptional leadership in a business-related field of study or industry.

· Entrepreneurial spirit.

· Ethical conduct.

· Significant contributions to addressing global or local issues affecting women and girls or climate justice.

The award winner will receive $1,000. Deadline to submit applications is April 2.

Application and more information can be found at zonta.org. For more information, contact Carol Szynal at cszynal@yahoo.com.

The Women In Business Leadership Award is a Zonta International program funded by contributions to the Zonta Foundation for Women. Zonta International is a global organization of individuals working to build a better world for women and girls.